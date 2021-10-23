How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Pittsburgh
This is the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and Clemson...the series is tied, 2-2...the 2021 game marks the first to be played in Pittsburgh...the Tigers have won each of the last two encounters: 52-17 last season in Clemson's Memorial Stadium and 42-10 in the 2018 ACC Championship Game played in Charlotte...following that ACC title game, Clemson went on to claim the College Football Playoff national championship with a 15-0 record.
TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)
RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)
SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet/App 955
CLEMSON/PITT SERIES HISTORY:
- OVERALL: Series is tied, 2-2
- HOME: Series is tied, 1-1
- ROAD: First meeting
Clemson DC Brent Venables' Key to Stopping Pitt, Pickett: Don't Let Them Get into Rhythm
A year after shutting No. 23 Pittsburgh down in Clemson, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows what it'll take to do it again on the road.
Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season
The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!
- NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1
- LAST MEETING: Nov. 28, 2020 (52-17, W)
- STREAK: Clemson, Won 2
STORYLINES:
Odds and Ends: Could Clemson's Spread-Covering Fortunes Change as Road Underdog?
Clemson at Pitt: 5 Things to Watch For
'Nobody Wants Any Excuses at Clemson and There Aren't Any'
Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Pittsburgh
'Outside Noise' Taking a Toll on Clemson Offense
