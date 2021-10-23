How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

This is the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and Clemson...the series is tied, 2-2...the 2021 game marks the first to be played in Pittsburgh...the Tigers have won each of the last two encounters: 52-17 last season in Clemson's Memorial Stadium and 42-10 in the 2018 ACC Championship Game played in Charlotte...following that ACC title game, Clemson went on to claim the College Football Playoff national championship with a 15-0 record.

TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet/App 955

CLEMSON/PITT SERIES HISTORY:

- OVERALL: Series is tied, 2-2

- HOME: Series is tied, 1-1

- ROAD: First meeting

- NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1

- LAST MEETING: Nov. 28, 2020 (52-17, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 2

STORYLINES:

Odds and Ends: Could Clemson's Spread-Covering Fortunes Change as Road Underdog?

Clemson at Pitt: 5 Things to Watch For

'Nobody Wants Any Excuses at Clemson and There Aren't Any'

Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Pittsburgh

'Outside Noise' Taking a Toll on Clemson Offense

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!