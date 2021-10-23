    • October 23, 2021
    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Pittsburgh

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson at Pittsburgh

    This is the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and Clemson...the series is tied, 2-2...the 2021 game marks the first to be played in Pittsburgh...the Tigers have won each of the last two encounters: 52-17 last season in Clemson's Memorial Stadium and 42-10 in the 2018 ACC Championship Game played in Charlotte...following that ACC title game, Clemson went on to claim the College Football Playoff national championship with a 15-0 record.

    TELEVISION: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath)

    RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather) 

    SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 137, XM 193, Internet/App 955

    CLEMSON/PITT SERIES HISTORY: 

    - OVERALL: Series is tied, 2-2 

    - HOME: Series is tied, 1-1 

    - ROAD: First meeting 

    How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

    This is the fifth all-time meeting between Pitt and Clemson...the series is tied, 2-2...the 2021 game marks the first to be played in Pittsburgh.

    USATSI_16975556_168387971_lowres

    Clemson DC Brent Venables' Key to Stopping Pitt, Pickett: Don't Let Them Get into Rhythm

    A year after shutting No. 23 Pittsburgh down in Clemson, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows what it'll take to do it again on the road.

    USATSI_14950539

    Basketball on Bowman Set to Kickoff 2021-22 Season

    The Clemson men’s and women’s basketball teams will host a preseason tipoff event, Friday, Oct. 29 at 5:30 p.m. at Bowman Field on the campus of Clemson University. The event starts at 5:30 and will last one hour and admission is FREE!

    - NEUTRAL: Series is tied, 1-1 

    - LAST MEETING: Nov. 28, 2020 (52-17, W) 

    - STREAK: Clemson, Won 2

    STORYLINES:

    Odds and Ends: Could Clemson's Spread-Covering Fortunes Change as Road Underdog?

    Clemson at Pitt: 5 Things to Watch For

    'Nobody Wants Any Excuses at Clemson and There Aren't Any'

    Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Pittsburgh

    'Outside Noise' Taking a Toll on Clemson Offense

