How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: S.C. State vs. Clemson

Even though 2021 represents the 126th season of Clemson football, Clemson has had just 120 home openers in its history as a function of the five seasons in which Clemson did not play a game at home.

In 120 home openers, Clemson has a 95-17-8 record against 38 different opponents. Clemson is 32-2 in home openers since 1987, with its only losses in Death Valley debuts in that span coming in 1999 and 2003. Clemson has won 17 straight home openers with the last loss coming in Dabo Swinney’s first year as an assistant coach, a 30-0 loss to Georgia in 2003.

Series History:

- OVERALL: Clemson leads series, 4-0

- HOME: Clemson leads series, 4-0

- ROAD: N/A

- NEUTRAL: N/A

- LAST MEETING: Sept. 17, 2016 (59-0, W)

- STREAK: Clemson, Won 4

How to Watch and Listen:

TELEVISION: ACC Network (Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck, Kelsey Riggs)

RADIO: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson, Tim Bourret, Reggie Merriweather)

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius 133, XM 193, Internet 955

Storylines:

Preview and Prediction: S.C. State vs. Clemson

S.C. State at Clemson: 5 Things to Watch For

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney's Culture Put to Test Rest of 2021

Ross 'Locked In' and 'Mad' After Georgia Loss

Odds:

Even though the Tigers dropped the first game of the year, a 10-3 loss to No. 2 Georga, the Tigers remain the favorite to walk away with the ACC title at -750 and sit at -164 to make the playoff, according to FanDuel.

Watch:

