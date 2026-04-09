Two Standout Recruits Rave About Clemson Visits

With the spring game in the rearview mirror, Clemson football continues its recruiting efforts to build future iterations of the Tigers. Clemson On SI discussed what the Tigers offer to a pair of recruits that Clemson is monitoring.

Jett Watson, Cornerback

Dabo Swinney and company continue to make an impression on Watson, a three-star cornerback in the 2027 class who recently visited campus during spring practice on Mar. 25.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound defender from Loganville, Georgia, holds offers from several major programs across Power Four conferences.

In a recent conversation with Clemson On SI, Watson discussed what stands out about Clemson.

“Everything stood out to me, and it’s really something I've never seen before,” Watson said when describing the feel of that practice.

Currently competing for a premier program (Grayson High School is one of the top-ranked schools in the Southeast), Watson sees the experience he’s gained with the Rams as valuable heading to the next level.

“I feel like playing at a school like Grayson High School, it’s not really that much of a

drop-off, constantly being in the media all the time,” he said. “I feel like Grayson prepares you for that.”

Though programs like Boston College, Pittsburgh, Arkansas, and Indiana have extended offers to Watson, Clemson has notably not done so. Watson is unfazed by that fact, however, and would be thrilled to receive an offer from the Tigers. He understands the methods that Swinney employs when recruiting.

“They were good,” Watson said of discussions with Swinney and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed. “We both talked for a long period of time. Coach Swinney was just trying to instill in me that he knows me, and that they (Clemson) take it very slow when it comes to recruitment. He told me I’m somebody that they have eyes on, so when the time is right, they will eventually pull the trigger and offer me.”

Chase Wimpey, Wide Receiver

Wimpey, a wide receiver in the class of 2029, had high praise for Clemson as well. The 6-foot-1, 150-pound wideout hails from the upstate and nearby Easley High School. According to Wimpey, he’s had his eye on the Tigers for quite a while.

“I’ve been going to [Clemson’s] camp for basically all my life,” Wimpey told Clemson On SI. They’ve seen me grow up. [Wide receivers] coach Grisham, we talk a lot about trusting in the process. That’s what he tells me, because obviously I’m young, I’m [in the class of] 2029. He tells me to be patient.”

Wimpey was in attendance on Mar. 22 in Death Valley and took in Clemson’s spring practice. Just six days later, he was present at the spring game itself inside Memorial Stadium.

The in-state prospect holds Clemson – and its fanbase – in high regard.

“It’s my dream school,” Wimpey told Clemson On SI. “Obviously, they’ve had a rough few years, but they still have all of these people that you know invest in them. The fans are just like – it's family. It’s not just fans.”

Wimpey told Clemson On SI that he has taken visits to Cincinnati, East Tennessee State, and East Carolina this past season, but “definitely” might be back at Clemson for a future visit.