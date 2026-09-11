Clemson DB Polo Anderson Gives Update on ACL Recovery

There were a handful of season-ending injuries prior to Clemson Football’s season-opener against LSU, and one of the most important ones was to true freshman defensive back Polo Anderson.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina native was one of the top pieces of the Tigers' 2026 class and hit the ground running once he arrived on campus, receiving early praise from coaches throughout the spring and fall.

Unfortunately, Anderson unexpectedly tore his ACL during a punt drill at a Jervey Meadows practice. It was devastating news considering his rapid development and role heading into the 2026 news.

“From where he was in January, you know, coming in, I mean, he was really going to help us this year, for sure,” head coach Dabo Swinney said following the injury. “He was positioned to be a big-time contributor for us, so I hate that for him.”

Now, it’s been around a month since the setback, and we’ve finally received an update on his road to recovery.

On Thursday, Anderson took to X (Formerly Twitter) and gave fans and media alike a brief insight on what the past couple of weeks have looked like, as well as what the future holds.

“2 surgeries possible 3 in 4 months has really tested me mentally,” he wrote. “First tightrope surgery, now ACL surgery. Through it all, God has made me stronger and taught me to keep pushing.”

“I can’t wait to get back and show the abilities God gave me. This comeback gonna be different💯🙏🏾!”

2 surgeries possible 3 in 4 months has really tested me mentally. First tightrope surgery, now ACL surgery. Through it all, God has made me stronger and taught me to keep pushing.



I can’t wait to get back and show the abilities God gave me. this comeback gonna be different💯🙏🏾! pic.twitter.com/bcgZVHIFAx — Kentavion ‘’polo’’ Anderson (@Kentavion_a) September 10, 2026

ACL recoveries typically take 9 to 12 months, which would put his return somewhere between May and August, potentially in time for summer workouts, but more likely as a target for the start of next fall camp.

As mentioned, Anderson isn't the only player on the Tigers' roster to suffer a major injury this season. Third-year defensive tackle Hevin Brown-Shuler will miss the entire year after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong is done for the season after suffering a lower-leg injury against LSU last weekend.

Adding to the defensive tackle injuries, West Georgia transfer Kourtney Kelly also tore his ACL during the spring, though Swinney is optimistic he'll return at some point during the 2026-27 season.

"Kourtney Kelly will be back sometime this season. He's been crushing it with his rehab,” the veteran head coach said last month.

Looking ahead, Old Dominion transfer Jerome Carter III and Southern Miss transfer Corey Myrick will continue to hold down the safety room, with help from senior Ronan Hanafin, who was listed as a co-starter alongside the two on the team's official depth chart.

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