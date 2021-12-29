Iowa State Linebacker will not play in Cheez-It Bowl
ORLANDO — Iowa State’s football program announced prior to Wednesday’s Cheez-it Bowl at Camping World Stadium that senior linebacker Mike Rose will not play in the game.
Clemson plays Iowa State at 5:45 p.m.
Rose, the Cyclones’ starting strongside backer, ranks second on the team with 73 tackles this year. He also ranks third on the team with 12 tackles for loss. He had three sacks and also tallied four quarterback pressures in 11 games of action.
Rose (6-4, 250) will be replaced by redshirt junior Kendell Jackson (5-11, 225). Jackson has played in nine games this season and has just two tackles.