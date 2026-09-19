Is Clemson QB Christopher Vizzina Available to Play Against North Carolina?

Despite Clemson football announcing true freshman Tait Reynolds as the team’s starter at the beginning of the week, the Tigers also found out the status of their starter to begin the season, Christopher Vizzina.

According to the ACC’s mandatory injury report, which is revealed two hours before kickoff, Vizzina will be a game-time decision in Saturday’s game against the North Carolina Tar Heels. In the first report, the senior was probable to play to begin conference play, but was downgraded on Friday evening to questionable.

Now, we will wait to see if he is given a look, despite being the backup entering Week 3.

Vizzina injured his non-throwing shoulder on Clemson’s third drive of its win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 12 and did not return in the game. Reynolds would play the rest of the game, leading to his eventual start that will go down on Saturday afternoon against North Carolina.

In the win, which was the Tigers’ home opener to begin 2026, Reynolds finished with 178 passing yards and 38 rushing yards, not recording a touchdown in any drive that he led last Saturday night. However, he did enough to give Clemson five field goals, the eventual deciding factor in the team’s first win of the season.

Meanwhile, the freshman’s competitor, Vizzina has only recorded 102 passing yard throughout two games, throwing a touchdown but adding two interceptions. However, he did lead both touchdown drives that Clemson has scored in 2026.

That will look to change with Reynolds at the help against a North Carolina team that enters the contest with some momentum.

There will be a lot of scrutiny regarding Reynolds’s performance to begin ACC play, especially with Vizzina right behind him to get his starting quarterback role back for the remainder of the 2026 season.

If Vizzina does not play, the likely candidate to be Reynolds’s backup will be fifth-year senior Trent Pearman, a local product who was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of South Carolina. Throughout his career, he’s only recorded 45 passing yards and an interception.

True freshman Brock Bradley hasn’t been counted out either, but Swinney will most likely rely on experience to backup a fellow first-year quarterback making his first start as a Tiger.

Kickoff is set for noon at Memorial Stadium, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated regarding his situation.

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