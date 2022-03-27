Former Clemson QB Thinks Offense will be in Fine Shape with His Old Coach Calling Plays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fair or not, Brandon Streeter took some heat by some in the media and fans last year as D.J. Uiagalelei struggled to find consistency in Clemson’s 10-3 season.

It did not help that his former pupil, Trevor Lawrence, did not have a good year either in his first season as an NFL quarterback.

But Lawrence indicated Sunday, prior to his FlexWork Sports Youth Football Camp, that those criticisms about his old quarterbacks coach are not warranted.

“He is a big part of my development,” Lawrence said from the MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville. “People can say what they want to say. It ended up working out.”

It did work out for Lawrence. After he ended his Clemson career with a 34-2 record as a starting quarterback, he was selected No. 1 overall in last year’s NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the first former Tiger to be selected as the top pick in an NFL Draft.

Lawrence had his ups and downs during his rookie season at Jacksonville, but none of that had anything to do with how he developed under Streeter at Clemson.

“I learned a lot of things. Obviously, it is a lot different than my experience in college where I had so much success,” Lawrence said. “My first year in the NFL was kind of something you learn as you go. Something I just tried is every day just be the same person. That is the same thing I tried to do at Clemson. It is just a little bit tougher when things are not going as well.”

In his first season as the Jaguars’ starter, Lawrence completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards. He finished with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 71.9, which ranked 28th in the league.

“Obviously, you run a different system in the NFL, so some things are not going to carry over,” Lawrence said. “It is stuff you have to learn. But as far as a coach and a person, I could not ask for anyone better.”

Lawrence credits Streeter and other coaches he has played under to this point for why he is in the NFL in the first place.

“I have a lot of faith. The player that I am, and the coaches have had up to this point, I think all the coaches that I have had have helped me a ton. I would not be the player I am today,” he said.

As for how he thinks Streeter will do going forward as Clemson’s new offensive coordinator, Lawrence expects the Tigers to have a lot of success with Streeter calling the plays.

“He is a great man, and I am happy for the opportunity that he is getting at Clemson now to be the offensive coordinator. I think he is going to do a great job,” Lawrence said.