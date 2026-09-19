Key North Carolina Defender Ruled Out for Clemson’s ACC Opener

With mere hours until the Clemson Tigers (1-1) begin ACC play against the North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) in Death Valley, some key injury information was released.

North Carolina edge rusher Melkart Abou Jaoude will miss today’s game at Clemson due to hand and wrist injuries, per reporting by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and the ACC’s availability report.

Sources: North Carolina is expected to be without star defender Melkart Abou Jaoude today at Clemson. He’s dealing with a hand/wrist injury from the TCU game and had been listed as questionable. He led the ACC in sacks per game last year and is UNC’s top defender. pic.twitter.com/uOIxafjmL3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2026

Jaoude was one of the key members of a UNC defense that has gotten off to a fast start in the 2026 season, allowing just 13 total points over the first two games.

In a 15-10 season-opening win in Dublin, the redshirt senior made 4 tackles, including a sack and a tackle for loss. His presence on the edge kept a highly-touted TCU offense from getting off the ground after halftime. He did not play in UNC’s 35-3 win over East Tennessee State last Saturday, and was listed as questionable on the ACC’s midweek availability reports.

Last season, he recorded an ACC-leading 10.5 sacks for the Tar Heels, in addition to 47 tackles and 5 quarterback hurries. That sack mark ranked fifth in the nation and was the sixth-most in a single season by a UNC defender. Heading into the 2026 campaign, he was penciled in as one of the top defenders in the conference, and a major piece on a North Carolina team striving for improvement from 2025’s 4-8 record.

Prior to his time in Chapel Hill, Jaoude played three productive seasons at Delaware, which was capped off by a breakout year in 2024. He led the team in tackles for loss, sacks, and quarterback hurries as the Blue Hens finished 9-2.

This is a major loss for a North Carolina defense that was looking to continue its early-season momentum. Potential replacements for Jaoude include Richmond transfer Donovan Hoilette Jr. and true freshman Calvin Thomas. Penn State transfer Jaylen Harvey will start at the other edge rusher spot, per UNC’s depth chart.

Clemson will call on left tackle Brayden Jacobs and right tackle Collin Sadler to keep Harvey and company at bay, and protect true freshman Tait Reynolds in his first college start.

Even without a standout like Jaoude and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick stepping down midweek, North Carolina sports a formidable defense that should have Clemson’s full attention. The Tigers have scored just two touchdowns in as many games this season, and are seeking a spark as conference play gets underway.

For updates from today’s game, stay tuned to Clemson Tigers on SI.

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