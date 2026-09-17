UNC Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick Resigns From Role

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program has faced a wealth of off-field distractions over the last several weeks, and amid a 2-0 start to the 2026 regular season, these issues continue to remain at the forefront of the program.

The program's general manager, Michael Lombardi, recently resigned from his role amid an investigation. Now, another prominent member of the Tar Heels' coaching staff has resigned.

UNC defensive coordinator Steve Belichick during a press conference on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025 inside the Kenan Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UNC Defensive Coordinator Steve Belichick Resigns

North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has resigned from his position. He has been on medical leave since Aug. 6.

This comes after Belichick was deemed a focus of an ongoing investigation into the UNC program following Lombardi's resignation.

Sep 6, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive coach Steve Belichick during the first quarter against the Charlotte 49ers at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Lawyers hired to conduct the investigation are also questioning people about whether defensive coordinator Steve Belichick used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player — and, separately, about whether a member of UNC’s recruiting staff had a sexual relationship with a player, people familiar with the investigation told WRAL. The lawyers also asked about possible sexual relationships between assistant coaches and recruiting staff, the people said," a report from WRAL said.

Bill Belichick has not discussed reasons for his son Steve's leave, and he has now resigned from his role.

Sep 12, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick on the field before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Investigation Into UNC Program Concludes

Following Belichick's resignation as the program's defensive coordinator, the university released a statement saying that its investigation into the football program has concluded.

"The investigation did find that 'certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.' However, it also found that those actions were 'isolated in scope and not a systemic failure,'" a report from On3 said.

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Once again, the Tar Heels' newfound success on the gridiron under Bill Belichick has been continuously tarnished by off-field issues, with Steve Belichick's resignation the latest blow to the program.

Now, Bill Belichick's two main confidants, Lombardi and his son Steve, both of whom he personally brought to North Carolina with him, have now resigned from their positions after being placed on paid administrative leave and medical leave, respectively.

Aug 29, 2026; Dublin, Co. Dublin, IRL; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, winning is the top priority. So far this season, Bill Belichick has done that, generating a 2-0 start for the Tar Heels heading into their league opener against Clemson this weekend. However, this is the latest report off the football field that has clouded the program. However, the investigation's conclusion should be a positive.