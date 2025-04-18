Look: Clemson Tigers Football Congratulates Legendary Lee Corso on Retirement
For generations of fans, Lee Corso is an integral part of their Saturday afternoon during college football season.
This year, that long partnership is coming to an end. ESPN announced on Corso’s behalf that the legendary analyst and former college football coach is retiring this season.
Corso turns 90 years old in August and he’ll take one last turn at the ESPN College GameDay desk on Aug. 30, which is the opening weekend of the season. The site for his final GameDay appearance has not been announced.
The three-hour show (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN & ESPNU) will honor and celebrate Corso’s historic career in addition to previewing all the day’s big games.
It’s entirely possible that last GameDay could be when the Clemson Tigers host the LSU Tigers at Memorial Stadium, which is on that day.
When his retirement was announced, the Clemson football account on social media was quick to extend its congratulations to Corso.
ESPN did not announce if there would be a replacement for Corso after his retirement. The show is hosted by Rece Davis, and features Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit.
It’s also not clear what will happen with Corso’s legendary “headgear” pick. Each GameDay, Corso dons the headgear for the team he believes will win the biggest game of the day, which is usually where the show is being broadcast.
He made his first headgear pick on Nov. 13, 1993, during the show’s first road trip when No. 2 Notre Dame hosted No. 1 Florida State. He picked the Seminoles and donned an FSU hat in doing so.
Corso has been a part of Gameday for 38 seasons. He is the only original College GameDay personality still with the show. He joined as a contributor in 1987 and didn’t become a full-time analyst until 1989.
The former Florida State defensive back has been a part of college football his entire life. While playing at FSU he was roommates with future movie icon Burt Reynolds.
After graduating, he quickly moved into coaching, serving as an assistant with Florida State, Maryland and Navy before he became a head coach at Louisville in 1969. In 1973, he took over the head-coaching job at Indiana, followed by a one-year stint at Northern Illinois in 1984. He wrapped up his coaching career with the USFL’s Orlando Renegades in 1985.
As a college football head coach, he went 73-85-6 and led Louisville to a pair of Missouri Valley Conference titles, along with a season-ending national ranking in 1972.