LSU DB to Serve First-Half Suspension Vs. Clemson
When the Clemson Tigers host LSU on Saturday, the visiting Tigers will be without a key contributor at defensive back for a significant portion of the game.
LSU safety A.J. Haulcy will serve a first-half suspension on Saturday as a result of an ejection in his final game with Houston last season. Haulcy was ejected for fighting, which carries over an automatic suspension.
The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
"We’re waiting for clarification on [Haulcy]. We were informed of his situation on Wednesday, so we’ll see where that ends up," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. "We’re practicing him and preparing to play him, so we’ll wait on further guidance."
Kelly later confirmed the NCAA's ruling during his Thursday night radio show.
After transferring from Houston, Haulcy was expected to be a starter for LSU. Now, Kelly and his Tigers will need someone else to step up against Cade Klubnik and the high-powered Clemson offense.
According to LSU Tigers on SI's Zach Nagy, LSU could start either Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano or Jardin Gilbert.
Meanwhile, Klubnik enters 2025 with Heisman Trophy and NFL Draft hype after his strong 2024 campaign. He detailed his excitement for the season opener earlier this week.
"Yeah, I think so, I mean, you got a random workout in February, and it's leading to something, and that is this Saturday, and then the next Saturday," he said. "Like you said, twelve opportunities. It's exciting to live out what you have been working for."
Kickoff between No. 4 Clemson and No. 9 LSU with be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday with television coverage on ABC.