Availability Report: LSU Football Safety to Serve First Half Ban Against Clemson
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will be without starting safety A.J. Haulcy for the first half of Saturday night's Week 1 clash against Clemson, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
In what became a quick development in Baton Rouge, the NCAA confirmed Haulcy's ejection in the final game of the 2024 season with the Houston Cougars was due to fighting.
An ejection due to fighting includes an automatic carryover penalty; which now has Haulcy sidelined for the first half of Saturday's showdown against the Clemson Tigers.
Kelly took the podium on Thursday evening prior to the NCAA's ruling where he stated that the program had not received a decision from the organization.
“We’re waiting for clarification on [Haulcy]. We were informed of his situation on Wednesday, so we’ll see where that ends up," Kelly said during his Thursday presser. "We’re practicing him and preparing to play him, so we’ll wait on further guidance.
“I think it’s a little bit of the conference and NCAA rulings, in terms of what the circumstances are at the end of the game. Our conference has been great at providing the support and we’ll wait for the decision and plan accordingly.”
Shortly after Kelly departed his press conference, the ruling became official with ESPN's Pete Thamel confirming the news that Haulcy will have to sit out.
“In the last game of the 2024 season, A.J. Haulcy was ejected from the contest, initially listed as unsportsmanlike conduct but clarified postgame that game officials ejected the player for fighting,” the NCAA said to Thamel. “Fighting carries an automatic carryover penalty.”
Haulcy was in line to be LSU's starting safety for the 2025 season opener at Clemson after earning the role across Fall Camp in Baton Rouge.
The 6-foot, 215-pounder totaled 74 tackles, five interceptions and 13 pass breakups during the 2024 season with the Houston Cougars on his way to First Team All-Big 12 honors.
Now, LSU is set to start North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley alongside either Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano or Jardin Gilbert.
“Dashawn Spears has played a lot of football for us. Jardin Gilbert and Javien Toviano as well. We’ve got pretty good depth," Kelly said.
"We feel really good about our defensive backfield. We’re dealing with this the same way you guys are, waiting on information. Once we get it we’ll adjust accordingly and be ready to play Clemson.”
Now, the ruling is official with Haulcy set to miss the first two quarters of Saturday night's Top-10 showdown against Clemson. Kickoff is set for 6:52 p.m. CT on ABC.
