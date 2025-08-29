Availability Report: LSU Football Safety to Serve First Half Ban Against Clemson

News: #LSU safety A.J. Haulcy will not play in the first half of Saturday’s Week 1 matchup against Clemson, according to @PeteThamel.



Haulcy, who made the move to Baton Rouge this offseason, was ejected from his final game with the Houston Cougars for “fighting.”



Big decision. pic.twitter.com/p0WGq3qFxQ