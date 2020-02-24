Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Football Gets Back At It

Just 44 days after ending one season, Clemson football begins another.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers kick off spring practice Wednesday with the disappointment of losing in the national championship game to LSU behind them and the excitement of trying to get back with fresh faces ahead of them.

Check back here throughout the early part of the week as we'll get you ready for spring practice with a look at the freshmen defensive linemen being a main attraction and five burning questions entering Wednesday.

@ClemsonSI will also provide stories, observations, videos and more from that first practice.

Coming off a hot shooting night at Boston College, Brad Brownell and the scorching Tigers will go for their fourth consecutive victory Tuesday at Georgia Tech before returning home to take on one of the best teams in the league in Florida State.

Clemson baseball has a huge week ahead with one midweek game scheduled before facing rival South Carolina in the annual Palmetto series. Starting Friday, they’ll play two games in Columbia before wrapping up the season finale at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday.

AllClemson.com will be at every game so follow us on Facebook and Twitter for live updates and postgame coverage.

Weekend recap

This week in Clemson sports

Baseball vs. East Tennessee State, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Men's basketball at Georgia Tech, Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Softball vs. Georgia, Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Women's basketball at Florida State, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Track & FIeld at ACC Championships, Thursday-Saturday

Men's tennis at Georgia Tech, Friday at 2 p.m.

Women's tennis at Georgia Tech, Friday at 5 p.m.

Softball vs. Virginia, Friday at 6 p.m.

Baseball at South Carolina, Friday at 7 p.m.

Women's golf at FSU Match Up, Saturday-Sunday, all day

Men's basketball vs. Florida State, Saturday at 2 p.m.

Softball vs. Virginia, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. South Carolina (Segra Park in Columbia), Saturday at 3 p.m.

Men's soccer at N.C. State, Saturday at 5 p.m.

Women's tennis at Wofford, Sunday at 11 a.m.

Softball vs. Virginia, Sunday at noon

Women's basketball vs. Georgia Tech, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. South Carolina, Sunday at 2 p.m.

Women's tennis at USC Upstate, Sunday at 3 p.m.