Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Hoops Needs Bounce-Back, Football Offseason Decisions Continue

Clemson's hoops hiatus ended with a thud. The Tiger football team got some great news in terms of returnees on the sidelines and on the field, and the coaching staff saw a shakeup.

Those are a few of the big stories that came out of last week. Here's a look at the hottest headlines from Clemson SI:

Legend C.J. Spiller is back in orange in a paid coaching role

Clemson offense struggles mightily against Virginia

Justyn Ross gives Clemson's WR room a huge boost

Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer could be a successful duo for Jaguars

Barrett Carter is about to bring versatility to Clemson

Expect football to still be in the news this week, and the men's basketball season is facing a pivotal stretch. Here are five storylines to follow:

1. Brad Brownell and company looking for a bounce-back: The Tigers had two consecutive games postponed because of COVID-19 protocol, and a return to the court was miserable. The 35-point setback dropped Clemson to 3-2 in ACC play and the middle of the pack in the standings. It hoisted Virginia to a 5-0 start and the top of the league. If the Tigers want to stay in the hunt for a top-4 spot and look like a top-25 team, they'll have to prove it on the road at Georgia Tech on Wednesday and Florida State on Saturday.

2. Any more coaching moves?: Tony Elliott taking his name out of the running for two NFL jobs was a little surprising, but it doesn't mean the Tigers are completely out of the clear as there could be other NFL teams interested in Elliott's services. Plus, Dabo Swinney might not be done retooling his staff. The Board of Trustees doesn't meet until Feb. 4 to approve contracts for 2021.

3. NFL draft declaration day: All three-year college players looking to enter the 2021 NFL Draft must do so Monday. Jackson Carman and Trevor Lawrence are leaving while Derion Kendrick and Ross are returning. That might be all the news for the Tigers, but keep an eye on what happens to some of their opponents and the top College Football Playoff contenders.

4. Where will Deshaun Watson play?: The former Clemson star is looking to get out of Houston and there will be some fascinating trade rumors beginning this week. It may or may not take a while to get a deal done, but the speculation will be the biggest non-playoff topic in the NFL. There will also likely be betting odds that could give a clearer picture about who's really chasing the Texans' QB.

5. Clemson men's golf begin Larry Penley's final season: The legendary coach announced last week he was hanging it up at the end of 2021 campaign after 38 years of directing a super successful program. His squad is looking to send him out a winner in as many tournaments as possible, including the first one of the year. The Camp Creek Seminole Invitational wraps up Tuesday.