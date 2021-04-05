Monday Morning Reset: Real Fun for Clemson Football is Just Beginning

Clemson's spring football season is over but now the real fun begins.

Nothing will be broadcast on television for the next five months, but the Tigers will be working extremely hard to become the best version of themselves for the 2021 season.

"It comes down to individual, personal commitment to do that," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said.

His "transformation" phase began Monday, and the long wait for live football began for everybody else. But this is the time when hard work, dedication, chemistry, leadership and other key attributes needed for success take shape.

Before we look too far ahead, here's a look back at some of the final spring highlights from Clemson football:

What we learned from Saturday's game

QB Taisun Phommachanh suffers a serious setback

Defense ahead of offense in the spring game

Brent Venables deals with back-to-back CFP losses

Tigers are trending in the right direction for fall campaign

Here are five storylines to watch heading into a new week:

1. Football never sleeps: Sure, Sept. 4 feels like a long time away, but it's going to be one of the most anticipated season openers in Clemson history when it takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Charlotte, N.C. In the meantime, All Clemson will keep you up to date on all latest news, reactions from the Tigers' spring and what the Bulldogs are working on this month. Stay tuned for plenty of football coverage this week.

2. Baseball's back in the mix: It took a while, but Monte Lee's squad is looking much more formidable, especially at the plate. The Tigers racked up 24 runs in Raleigh over the weekend to take two of three against N.C. State. A team that started 1-5 in ACC play is suddenly 8-7 and just a few games back from first-place Louisville in the Atlantic Division. A below-.500 Virginia comes to town this weekend.

3. Transfer market time?: It might be wishful thinking for those out there wondering when/if Swinney is going to take his first plunge into the NCAA's transfer portal pool of players, but it's not like Clemson doesn't have needs. With Phommachanh's injury, the offense heads into this phase with just one scholarship QB on the roster. Two are expected to join this summer, but who knows what the MLB draft has in store. Also, the secondary could use another cornerback.

4. Another sweep: With five consecutive wins over UNC last week, the Clemson softball team has won seven straight games. Nobody in the ACC has more than the Tigers' 18 conference victories. With a middling Notre Dame team hosting John Rittman's squad this week, more wins are on the way. It's time to start thinking about what the postseason will be like for Clemson and how far a run this program can make in only its second year of existence.

5. Basketball moves: Things are pretty quiet as the season comes to an end with Monday's national championship game between Gonzaga and Baylor, but the offseason will heat up quickly. Clemson has multiple roster spots to fill through the transfer portal, which is the most loaded numbers-wise that it's ever been. Also, Brad Brownell has a coaching assistant spot to file after Anthony Goins went to Boston College.