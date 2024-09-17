NC State Head Coach Believes Wolfpack 'Can Beat' Clemson
Clemson had a much-needed early bye week in Week 3. Heading into Saturday's contest against North Carolina State, they have an excellent opportunity to prove to the College Football Playoff committee and the ACC that they're still a team to be reckoned with.
After their impressive win against App State, there's a lot of good that Clemson could build upon heading into ACC play.
NC State was a top-25 team entering the campaign. However, they were dismantled by Tennessee in their Week 2 contest, losing 51-10.
The AP voters rightfully drop them out of the rankings after that loss.
They bounced back positively in Week 3, taking down Louisiana Tech.
Clemson, however, should take care of business in this one. If they drop this game to the Wolfpack, it'd be considered a major disappointment.
It'd also likely end their chances of making the College Football Playoff unless they win the ACC Championship Game. The winner of the ACC Title Game will get an automatic bid to the CFP.
The Tigers enter as 20.5-point favorites, a good indication of what's expected to happen on Saturday.
Despite that, North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren believes his team has a chance to upset Clemson. Historically speaking, North Carolina State hasn't found much success against this program.
If Clemson wins on Saturday, it'll extend their winning streak against the Wolfpack to 10 straight in Death Valley.
“There was a time where, I don’t know how many in a row it was that we lost to them, where it seemed like a mountain we couldn’t climb, and that’s not the case anymore,” Doeren said, according to Gavin Oliver of The Clemson Insider. “We know that we can beat them. We also know that they’re a really good team, and playing them at home, they’re an even better team.”
His comments don't come as much of a surprise. If he didn't say this about his program, it'd be a terrible sign to the guys in the locker room.
However, he also understands who's on Clemson's sidelines, highlighting the talent and what Dabo Swinney has done for this program.
“So their level of speed and size and the combination of both isn’t going to be shocking going out there. But we know what Clemson’s program has been and how good their talent is and what kind of game we have to play, playing against a team like them. I have a lot of respect for their football team and what Dabo’s done there.”
With the start of ACC play, it's an exciting time for both programs.
Hopefully, Clemson will come away with the victory.