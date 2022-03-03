NIL allows Henry, Clemson teammates to help his father

Prior to last year, pulling off such an event would have been almost impossible

CLEMSON, S.C. — If it was not for the new NIL rules, which were instituted by the NCAA last year, Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry might not have been able to host Sunday’s fundraiser to help his father.

“It would have been tough to navigate,” Henry said following Wednesday’s first practice of the spring.

In case you missed it. Henry announced, via social media last month, his father, Keith, needed a kidney transplant. Last week, it was announced K.J. and some of his Clemson teammates will host a fundraiser this Sunday to raise money for Keith’s medical bills.

Offensive tackle Jordan McFadden, defensive end Xavier Thomas, wide receiver Beaux Collins, left guard Marcus Tate, running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, tight ends Jake Briningstool and Davis Allen, kicker B.T. Potter and quarterback Cade Klubnik will join K.J. in an autograph signing Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Madren Center in Clemson.

All proceeds will go to the Keith Henry Fund. The event is limited to 350 tickets.

“Shoutout to my teammates. They are not making anything off of this. This is just out of the kindness of their heart,” K.J. said. “They are just trying to help me and that is really just a testament to the type of guys that we bring here.”

K.J. said the NIL opened up the idea that an autograph session was something they could do to help his dad. In the past, a player hosting such an event would have been extremely difficult to get approved by the NCAA.

“Definitely, just grateful that we even get the opportunity,” the defensive end said.

K.J. said the situation has been an excruciating process for his father, but he says his dad is still in good health at the moment.

“He will be there, too, to shine a light on the situation and really just kind of profess, as far as, getting that yearly checkup. That is kind of where he caught it,” K.J. said. “He is not in really any pain, still. He is exercising and moving around. He will be down here Saturday to watch practice, so he is doing well. Couldn’t complain any bit.

“So, we are just going to try and help him out. We are blessed to be at a university like this and able to have a platform where we can help him. Really, all the people have been great around here, so we are excited I am also excited to see the fans. I have not seen them in a while, so it will be fun to interact with some good people.”