Where Clemson Stands Ahead of Four-Star LB Sean Fox's Commitment

Last Friday, Clemson added three-star R.J. Hudson alongside four-star Bryce Kish and three-star Max Brown to round out its 2027 linebacker core. Now, another commitment date at the position is on the horizon.

On Monday afternoon, it was revealed that Sean Fox will choose among Clemson, Kentucky and Georgia this Thursday, June 25, as first reported by On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

The 6-foot-5 backer is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 153 overall player, the No. 10 player at his position and the No. 2 player in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports Composite.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Sean Fox is down to Clemson, Georgia, and Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 225 LB from Indianapolis, IN will announce his Commitment on June 25thhttps://t.co/mRHHv7EO1T pic.twitter.com/Hftw4TdCxA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

Fox was one of the original priority targets at linebacker alongside four-star Roman Igwebuike. Both were offered back in March following the program’s annual Elite Retreat, consequently setting up official visits with the Tigers for the final weekend of May.

Later down the line, Clemson added another linebacker to the board in three-star Tyson Washington (Springfield, Va), who was offered a month after taking an unofficial visit to campus at the end of March.

Over a month after receiving an offer and setting up an official visit with Clemson, though, the program and Washington mutually agreed to cancel his upcoming visit, as the Tigers were looking to put all its chips on the table for Fox and Igwebuike.

However, just four days after canceling Washington’s visit, Clemson sent out an offer to Hudson. It’s still unclear why Hudson was offered just days after the program made it clear it was going all in on the priority targets, but we do know that Hudson had been used as a safety net, which, in hindsight, was the correct choice.

While all of this realignment was playing out, Fox’s visit had passed, and all signs pointed to Clemson emerging as the front-runner, especially with the program offering his JUCO standout brother, Steven Fox, too. Prior to visiting Death Valley, he also took an official trip to Georgia, but they didn’t gain as much momentum.

Fox was then supposed to take an official visit with Notre Dame, but before he could do that, the program decided to cancel the visit. This surprise left the four-star talent to move up his Kentucky official visit to the weekend after Clemson.

Initially, it looked like the Wildcats had taken over the pole position for Fox and looked to close out his recruitment by offering him a significant NIL package. However, momentum then swung back to Clemson, with multiple experts submitting predictions in favor of the Tigers. Just two days later, though, those same experts flipped their predictions in favor of the Wildcats following reports that the program had doubled the NIL offer for Fox.

As it stands, all signs point to Fox choosing the up-and-coming SEC program on Thursday, especially with Clemson already having filled all the holes in its linebacker core.