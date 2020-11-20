NY Giants' Dexter Lawrence Believes Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Would Succeed with Jets

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence could soon be reunited in the Big Apple.

Assuming the winless Jets (0-9) do indeed secure the first pick of the 2021 NFL draft and select the 2018 College Football Playoff National Champion and Heisman Trophy candidate, both Lawrences could be playing in New York in 2021.

While some have come out urging Lawrence to reconsider entering the draft if the Jets have the first overall pick, his former Clemson teammate believes he can still be successful up north.

Dexter said his 'long lost, long lost brother' is a special player that has the ability to thrive in any environment he's placed.

“Any environment I feel like he’s put into, he can make the best of it. That’s the type of guy he is,” he said. “He has the Lawrence blood in him. Come on now.”

As we've heard from his coaches and teammates at Clemson, Trevor Lawrence is cut from a different cloth. His poise and leadership--both on and off the field--are second to none. Dexter feels that the way he plays and carries himself makes him an easy guy to like.

“Honestly, (Trevor is) just laid back,” Lawrence said. “I don’t think he buys too much into it. He’s going to be himself regardless. That’s kind of why I think he can hold that weight on his shoulders. He’s always the same guy every day — funny, chill, a team guy. Everybody loves him. That’s just who he is.”

Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers (7-1) are back in action this week after dropping a double-overtime thriller at Notre Dame on Nov. 7. This will be the first game for Trevor Lawrence since a 47-21 victory over Syracuse on Oct. 24 after he was forced to miss the Boston College/Notre Dame games recovering from Covid-19.

On the year, Lawrence has connected on 135 of his 191 passing attempts for 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns, and two interceptions. With the potential for a big bounceback game on Saturday against Florida State (2-6), the junior could play himself right back into the Heisman Trophy conversation. He's made it clear he's done talking about what the future holds and just wants to focus on helping the Tigers win games.

As for Trevor's 'big brother' Dexter, he has 30 tackles and three sacks so far during his second season with the Giants. As a rookie, he tallied 38 tackles including 24 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Lawrence was the 17th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

During his time at Clemson, he registered 62 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble, and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts). Dexter was a first-team All-American who was also a three-time All-ACC selection.