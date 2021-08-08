Observations From Day Two of Fall Camp

Observations From Day Two of Clemson Fall Camp
Instant reactions and impressions from Clemson's second practice of fall camp.
For the second consecutive day, Dabo Swinney allowed media members to observe practice in its entirety.
Once again, the Tigers were just in helmets and shorts and once again this looks a team that is very focused, but at the same time loose, relaxed and having fun. A number of players could be seen at times dancing from the loud music booming from the overhead speakers.
- Kobe Pace is getting a majority of the first-team reps at running back. Lyn-J Dixon is also getting some work with the ones, but at the end of practice, with the first-team offense repping against the first-team defense, it was Pace that was on the field.
- Once again it was Mason Trotter taking a lot of the first-team snaps at center. Matt Bockhorst also took some, but was again in the green non-contact jersey. When he is on the sideline watching, though, Bock is like another coach on the field. He can be heard shouting instructions to the younger players.
- Freshman Marcus Tate looks like he could be seeing the field a lot this season. In drills in which Bockhorst couldn't participate or was playing center, it was Tate getting those first-team reps at left guard. The coaches are throwing a lot at the young freshman and it appears he is soaking all of that information up.
- These offensive linemen are having a very hard time handling Bryan Bresee. First and second-team. He was dominant today.
- Speaking of the offensive line, watching Robbie Caldwell coach those guys up never gets old. Caldwell looks like he enjoys what he does as much as he ever has.
- D.J. Uiagalelei continues to shine. The only negative thing I could say about him at this point is that every once in a while he still puts too much on the shorter throws, but it's certainly not a common occurrence.
- Braden Galloway is taking all of the first-team reps at tight end, followed by Davis Allen and Jaelyn Lay. With his size and athleticism, Galloway is a nightmare matchup for opposing coaches, although he did have a couple of drops today.
- Hunter Helms looks like a different kid out there. He is never going to have the strongest of arms, but he looks very comfortable out there running the offense. He's at that point in his career where he knows where he is supposed to go with the ball and gets it there with very good accuracy.
- Billy Wiles has been impressive over these first two days. He just doesn't look like your typical walk-on. He looks the part of a Power-5 quarterback and has a far better arm than I was expecting.
- Dixon and Will Shipley look to be the two guys battling it out to return punts. Both have shown to be reliable throughout the first two days and both are a threat to break one every time they touch the ball. Shipley's speed was on display again on Saturday, as he took a swing pass from Wiles, took one step and was gone around the corner. No one was close to catching him.
- Xavier Thomas looks phenomenal. Even better news for Clemson fans is the fact that he looks like he is having fun out there again. He was one of the players that could be seen dancing to the music.
- Sophomore defensive tackle Tre Williams looks like he has taken a big step. He might be hard to keep off the field this season.
- Lannden Zanders is another player that just looks different this season. With his weight now up close to 220-pounds, he looks the part. Now it's just a matter of putting it all together and taking that next step. He looked like he was soaking up every bit of coaching thrown his way today.
- .Trenton Simpson also looks very impressive. It is painfully obvious that he has been putting in the work over the offseason. The added weight hasn't affected his speed either. He is going to be a force in 2021.
- Andrew Mukuba is going to be a very good player in this defense. He is still learning so he is still making some mistakes, but more often than not he knows his assignments and looks good in coverage.
- Ajou Ajou continues to be the most impressive receiver in my eyes. He is owning every defensive back that lines up across from him. He is beating guys deep, and he is beating them on the shorter routes too. Not to mention catching anything thrown in his area code. However, he is still making some mental mistakes from time to time.
- Overall, I thought the corners had a much better day today. I thought the receivers mostly had their way with them on Friday but they bounced back nicely on day number two. Mike Reed is still putting the boxing gloves on his guys to try and stop some of the grabbing and clutching. Andrew Booth Jr looked dominant out there and worthy of some the preseason hype he has been getting.
- Frank Ladson Jr had another good day catching the ball. If it was catchable, he was reeling it in.
- Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams both left with what looked to be rolled ankles but both returned shortly after and looked fine.
- To end the day Dabo Swinney brought out B.T. Potter for a 41-yard FG attempt with the entire team watching. If he made it practice was over. If he missed, the team had to run. Wide left. Then Swinney made the entire team run except Potter, who had to stay in and watch. Then they did it again with Swinney telling Potter if he missed again they would have to bring in witness protection for him. This time he drilled it. Then Swinney made Potter run alone with the entire team watching. A little light humor to end the day.
