Odds and Ends: Betting Market Trusting Clemson More than Syracuse

No. 5 Clemson is looking to protect a 37-game home winning streak when it hosts No. 14 Syracuse squad looking to play spoiler on Saturday at noon.

But are the Orange equipped to be the team that ends the nation's longest winning streak overall (13 games) as well?

Oddsmakers made this betting line Clemson -13.5 to start the week and, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and has jumped up to 14.5 on Friday. The Tigers are a prohibitive favorite over an undefeated team, marking the first time in the 81-year history of Death Valley that two teams that are at least 6-0 are meeting there.

So why is the spread so high? It has to be, at least in part, because of doubts about Syracuse, which hasn't played a Power 5 opponent away from home yet this season. The Orange haven't played a single offense inside the ESPN SP+ top-30 either.

Clemson will be a big test as DJ Uiagalelei is likely the best quarterback Syracuse has seen this season, and he gets the benefit of playing in front of the home crowd.

So how does Clemson cover this spread? Run the ball with running back Will Shipley and take control of the game on offense. The undersized Orange defensive front could have real trouble with him and this Tiger offensive line.

If Clemson can get on the board early and keep the fans in the game, it'll force Syracuse, which has a very respectable offense led by QB Garrett Shrader and RB Sean Tucker, to become one-dimensional and not keep the Tigers on their toes.

Then pass rushers Myles Murphy, KJ Henry and Xavier Thomas can get after Shrader and try to force errant passes and force turnovers.

The challenge for Clemson, though, is playing well for four quarters. The Tigers haven't put together many complete efforts this season. Last week at FSU, they led 34-14 in the third quarter before giving up 14 unanswered points.

Can Clemson keep its foot on the gas this week and put the Orange away?

That's the question that's hard to answer. Syracuse's offense averages 36 points per game, so a backdoor cover is possible even if the Tigers do get off to a good start and also dominate the "middle 8" like they did last week on the road.

The Orange have been a problem for Clemson in the past, covering as an underdog in four of the last five meetings. As an undefeated, Syracuse will get the Tiges' full attention, though, so there are no surprises in this game for Clemson.

The winner of this game takes full control of the ACC Atlantic Division. There's a lot on the line, and Clemson gets more of the benefit of the doubt at home, especially with the betting market.

The point total in this game is set at 49.5 points.

Betting picks

Spread: Clemson

Total: Over

Best bet (2-5): Last week wasn't kind to us. If the Tiger defense does its job in the final quarter the under hits with relative ease, but that was not the case. Let's turn the page. This feels like a Will Shipley kind of game. The Orange are going to give up some rushing yards, and Shipley is coming off a 100-yard effort at FSU. He'll be a focal point again in this one. So let's take Shipley OVER 78.5 (-114) rushing yards.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Get your Tiger tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Do us a HUGE favor and like, subscribe and follow us on social media:

►LIKE us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allclemson

►SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/AllClemson

►FOLLOW All Clemson on Twitter:https://twitter.com/All_Clemson

More on All Clemson: https://www.si.com/college/clemson/