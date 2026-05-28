One Big Question for Each Clemson Football Position

The Clemson Tigers are searching for a bounce-back season after an underwhelming 7-6 record in 2025.

As the offseason rolls on, there are still plenty of questions to ask about the 2026 Tigers. Let’s take a look at some of the most prominent ones from each position group.

Quarterback

Question: Is it Christopher Vizzina’s job?

All eyes will be on Christopher Vizzina to be Clemson's next great quarterback. | Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Head coach Dabo Swinney has been noncommittal when asked about who the starting quarterback will be, saying after the spring game in March that Vizzina “was the lead horse coming in. [Vizzina]’s still got the pole position. Tait [Reynolds], he’s clearly number two.”

The redshirt junior has the advantage over true freshman Reynolds, but this will be the biggest question surrounding the team. A Week 1 date with LSU in a raucous Tiger Stadium awaits whoever the team turns to. Based on historical precedent under Swinney, it’s likely that the veteran will take the first snap.

Running Back

Question: Can Gideon Davidson become RB1?

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson will be the frontrunner to be the next starting running back for the Tigers. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the departure of dependable back Adam Randall, the door is open for Davidson to become featured in the 2026 offense. Though Davidson, a former four-star high school prospect, has just 60 carries under his belt, he received double-digit touches against Duke and Florida State last season.

The coaching staff has sung Davidson’s praises dating back to last season, and he showed out in the spring game in March (83 yards on 9 carries, including a 35-yard run). Now it’s time to continue that production and become a reliable starting back in the ACC.

Pass Catchers

Question: Will a freshman receiver break out?

Clemson freshman receiver Gordon Sellars III (19) caught an impressive touchdown in the Tigers' spring game. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the areas Clemson fans should be most excited about in the immediate future is the firepower at the wide receiver position. True freshmen Naeem Burroughs, Gordon Sellars III, and Connor Salmin (all four-star recruits) are already generating buzz before they’ve even played a down.

Check out this nice one-handed 8-yard TD catch from Clemson freshman WR Gordon Sellars in Saturday's Spring game.

Christopher Vizzina w/ the pretty back shoulder throw.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/aJ2Jf6qw4N — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) March 29, 2026

Though the wide receiver position is stacked with top-tier talent in Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, a newcomer could emerge as the third option in the passing game. New offensive coordinator Chad Morris has a habit of spreading the ball around. In his most recent season as Clemson’s offensive coordinator (2014), eight different receivers caught a touchdown. We’ll see if that trend continues 12 seasons later.

Offensive Line

Question: How does Brayden Jacobs continue to grow?

Going into his sophomore season, Brayden Jacobs is expected to be one of the anchors on the Tigers' offensive line. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The son of a Super Bowl champion and physical player himself, Jacobs came to Clemson as a highly-touted offensive tackle prospect that many thought could overwhelm defensive fronts with his 6-foot-7, 355-pound frame. He played in ten games (four starts) in 2025, and was used as an extra offensive lineman in goal-line situations many times.

2026 is an opportunity for the sophomore to carve out a starting role at tackle, something that was expected when Jacobs joined the team. He has all of the tools to make that transition and be a cornerstone for the Tigers up front.

Defensive Line

Question: What does Will Heldt have for an encore?

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt will look to build on his junior season in his last year of college football. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The best offseason pickup Clemson made a season ago was adding Heldt out of the transfer portal. After a five-sack season at Purdue in 2024, Heldt stepped his game up in 2025 with the Tigers, logging 7.5 sacks, two batted passes, and a forced fumble. He was the best and most consistent defender in the front seven with multiple NFL players surrounding him. How he improves in 2026 will be pivotal in determining the defense’s ceiling.

Linebacker

Question: Is this Sammy Brown’s breakout season?

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown has the capability to play at an All-American level in 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior linebacker currently projects as a late first-round pick, according to experts, and expectations have continued to rise.

This my friends, is what a 1st round NFL backer looks like. 4.44 & 4.41 @sammybrown_ pic.twitter.com/HpocGD0Emm — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) April 24, 2026

Brown’s elite athleticism jumps off his tape, but the down-to-down consistency is something that will determine his NFL viability. As the unquestioned leader of the 2026 defense, it’ll be a pivotal season for both Brown and the Tiger defense’s futures.

Secondary

Question: How impactful will Elliot Washington II be?

Penn State transfer Elliot Washington II will be an x-factor in the Tigers' secondary this season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State transfer cornerback Elliot Washington was among a sizeable group of transfer defenders for the Tigers, but he may be the most impactful. The Nittany Lions deployed him in a rotation with other defensive backs, which led to his decision to transfer to Clemson.

He’s a versatile piece that defensive coordinator Tom Allen could even use at safety if need be. PSU did the same in 2024 when Washington was just a freshman. Watch for his ball skills, which are one of his strengths in coverage. The two picks he snagged at Penn State are proof of that.

Special Teams

Question: Will Nolan Hauser bounce back?

Entering his junior year, Nolan Hauser hopes that 2026 is the best season yet at kicker. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hauser’s freshman year was outstanding, and was capped off with a walk-off 56-yard field goal to beat SMU in the ACC Championship Game. While 2025 wasn’t a bad sophomore year, Hauser’s field goal percentage dropped from 81% to 75%, and he was just 2-for-4 on field goals from 30-39 yards. With the Clemson offense a question mark in terms of scoring output, field goal kicking will be critical to reaching the program’s goals in 2026.

Coaching

Question: Can Chad Morris revitalize the Clemson offense?

Can Chad Morris unlock Clemson's offense? We should get an answer in the first weeks of the season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This might be the biggest question around the program for the long-term. Morris brings obvious familiarity from his stint as playcaller from 2011-14, but the program is in a different position than it was after a 10-3 season in 2010. After a disappointing 7-6 record in 2025, the veteran coach will be charged with maximizing an offense that needs more explosiveness and identity.