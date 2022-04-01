One of Three 'Special' Midyear DBs, Clemson's Sherrod Covil Plays With 'Bad Intentions'

Clemson loses a lot of production off of the backend of the defense from last season's team.

However, the Tigers not only have the luxury of being able to replace that production with a lot of returning experience but there are also three very talented freshmen already on campus as midyear enrollees.

Corners Jeadyn Lukus and Toriano Pride, along with safety Sherrod Covil provide an immediate influx of talent to a secondary group that already featured plenty of quality depth.

"They're special, you know, they've come right in," defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin recently said. "They're well beyond their years. They have they both have bright futures. Those three guys, we definitely hit on the right guys."

While all three still have some learning to do when it comes to the mental aspect of what the Tigers do on defense, all three are physically ready to contribute in their first seasons.

"They play fast. They're long, athletic. They're physical-minded, they play violent, can cover, just love their mentality every day. They work extremely hard. They put in extra time and they're unselfish."

Covid brings a physical presence to the Clemson secondary that coaches tend to covet. Considered one of the top safeties in the country in the 2022 class, and one of the top prospects in the state of Virginia, Goodwin has liked what he's seen of Covil in spring practice.

"No doubt, his physicality," Goodwin said. "And when that ball's thrown in the flat, he's getting there with bad intentions. It's fun to see him fly around. He just loves it. He loves being out here. He loves the daily grind at practice, comes with the right mindset. He's got a lot of growing in areas and stuff too, you know, coming in as a midyear, but man, he's a focused kid and just grinds every day he comes out here."

