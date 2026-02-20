Three Incoming Clemson Transfers That Fans Should Be Excited About

The 2026 offseason was different than usual for Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson added 10 transfers through the portal, the most in program history. It means that fans will have to get used to plenty of new faces going into a pivotal 2026 campaign. However, it can bring some excitement to the table.

Here are three new Tigers that fans will get to know pretty quickly, and they’re perhaps the most exciting to watch.

London Merritt, Edge Rusher

Merritt moved to Clemson for his sophomore season after spending his first season of college football at Colorado. In that one season with the Buffaloes, he was an All-Freshman Team player by Pro Football Focus.

He will look to build on a season that included eight tackles for loss and a sack. The Atlanta native was a top prospect, coming out of high school, being the No. 13 edge rusher in the Class of 2025, according to 247Sports Composite.

Merritt can be a game-wrecker, and one that defensive coordinator Tom Allen can activate in his three years of eligibility remaining. If he becomes the next elite edge rusher from Clemson, plenty will be excited about his upcoming season.

Chris Johnson Jr., Running Back

Clemson’s only offensive transfer will turn heads anytime he has the ball in his hands. Johnson, a SMU transfer, has blazing speed, which Swinney went into detail about during a January press conference.

“I mean, he’s touchdown-fast,” he said. “Meaning, he breaks the tackle, it’s a touchdown. If they miss a tackle, it’s a touchdown.”

Fans recognize Johnson from being a key contributor in the Mustangs’ win over the Tigers in October at Memorial Stadium. He finished the game with 59 rushing yards, including a six-yard touchdown run to essentially ice the game in the fourth quarter. He showed off his wheels in the win, and Clemson fans will be glad to have him on their team this season.

It’s a deep running back room, but Johnson can zoom his way up the depth chart pretty quickly.

Carter, an Old Dominion transfer, fills a critical need as the team’s ball hawk in the secondary next season, due to the departure of Ricardo Jones, who led the team in interceptions with six. That’s the same amount that Carter had with the Monarchs.

Allen preaches takeaways within his scheme, and now he has a player who has plenty of experience doing it over his last two seasons of college football. Pair him with Southern Miss transfer Corey Myrick, and Clemson’s new foundation in the secondary could be a more fortified duo than the breakdowns that occurred last season.

All it will take is one interception for Carter, and perhaps the floodgates will open to have a season similar to how he did in 2025, which landed him second-team All-Sun Belt honors.