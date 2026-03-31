Predicting Clemson's Starting Offense, Defense After Spring Scrimmage

Last weekend was Clemson football’s spring game, and now, let the speculation begin.

Saturday was the last time that most will be able to watch the Tigers until Sept. 5, when the team will play LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. However, while some players were out with injury, we were able to find out a lot about what Clemson could look like entering the 2026 season.

So, in honor of the final practice taking place on Monday from the spring sessions, this is what we think the starting offense and defense will end up being heading into September, with plenty being able to change until then.

Of course, there can be overreactions in the spring game, so nothing will be set in stone just yet.

Offense:

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina is the likely starter heading into the 2026 season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Dabo Swinney said that Vizzina will lead the group entering the spring, and it’s his spot to lose. Don’t expect a true freshman to lead the group into Tiger Stadium either.

Running Back: Gideon Davidson

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (8) runs near wide receiver Gordon Sellars III (19) during the first half at the annnual Clemson Orange and White spring game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Offensive coordinator Chad Morris said that two main tailbacks will be featured, but Davidson looked the best in the spring game. Expect SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. to be a significant piece early as well.

Clemson receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. has been coming back from a neck injury during this spring period. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first two choices are locks, but Brown was one of the sole upperclassmen to be healthy this spring. Morris had some high praise for him as well last week. Freshmen Naeem Burroughs or Gordon Sellars III could also be here, but I’m going to go with experience over talent in Week 1.

Tight End: Christian Bentancur

Prepare to see some two-tight end sets as well, with Olsen Patt-Henry playing a vital role in this offense in 2026. Bentancur has more upside as a receiving tight end, making him the starter in this case.

Left Tackle: Brayden Jacobs

Left Guard: Collin Sadler

Right Guard: Elyjah Thurmon

Right Tackle: Easton Ware

Everybody but Sadler was in the starting lineup for Team Orange in the spring game, with Ronan O’Connell filling in for him on Saturday. With most of these players having most of the returning snaps on the line, except for maybe Ware, expect Swinney to go with experience on the line in the first game.

Keep an eye out for the standout freshman class, though, with names like Carter Scruggs, Leo Delaney and Grant Wise having a strong spring too.

Defense

Edge Rusher: Will Heldt

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt had a standout season with the Tigers in his first season in 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heldt led the team in sacks and tackles for loss last season in his first season as a Tiger. Expect him to build on his strong junior season while being a leader on this defense.

Defensive Tackle: Markus Strong

Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong is looking to make a new name for himself with Clemson on its defensive line. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Strong stuffed the run game on Team White inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday. He should plug in at this spot for defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who picked the Oklahoma transfer up in the offseason. Keep in mind sophomore Amare Adams, who could also be in either of these spots as well, and was injured for the game.

Defensive Tackle: Vic Burley

Burley was the big winner from the spring game, leading the defense with 2.5 sacks, a pass breakup and three total tackles. He had chemistry with Strong throughout the scrimmage, and pairing the two up again wouldn’t be a bad idea to stop the run.

Edge Rusher: Jahiem Lawson

The Clemson defense end room has plenty of talent, but Lawson would get the nod here. Colorado transfer London Merritt had a standout spring game, and names like Darien Mayo and Ari Watford have shone throughout the period. Long story short, expect lots of substitutions to get to the quarterback next season.

Clemson linebacker Sammy Brown (47) chases Clemson running back Jarvis Green (21) during the first Spring football practice open to media in Clemson, SC Friday, Feb 27, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a lock. Brown will be the anchor on this defense in 2026.

Allen has spoken highly of McCloud throughout the spring, saying that he is “the guy that’s the top WILL at this point.” Keep an eye out for second-year transfer Jeremiah Alexander, but the McCloud pick is a safe one, especially if he builds on the spring he had.

The talk of the spring. Washington has stood out as arguably Clemson’s top defensive player, consistently making a play in practice. He almost picked off Reynolds in the spring game before just missing the play and allowing a reception. He knows Allen’s defense from Penn State, and that will put him as the choice here.

Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton (23) blows a kiss to fans after a defensive interception score by cornerback Ricardo Jones (6) during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, November 29, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Avieon Terrell headed to the NFL Draft, Hampton could be Clemson’s top athlete in the secondary. The rising junior will look to have a big year holding down some of the top talents in the sport in the Tigers’ difficult schedule.

Nickel (Tiger): Corian Gipson

Gipson found some success in this role down the stretch of 2025, including a big performance against Florida State with two pass breakups. Auburn transfer Donovan Starr or former receiver-turned nickel Misun Kelley could also be options here, but Gipson brings the most experience.

Clemson went out and got two of its top safety choices through the transfer portal, with Allen looking to reshape the secondary after a 2025 season filled with busted coverages. Myrick and Carter will look to take advantage of the opportunity to move to a Power Four school, and they both have the credentials to be great.

Special Teams

Hauser’s had a slow spring, but Swinney thinks he will bounce back and is not worried about it. Keep an eye out for Robert Gunn III, who the Tigers’ head coach said “had a great spring.” He’s typically the kickoff specialist, due to his leg strength, but some improved accuracy could see some competition going into the end of August.