Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Clemson Tigers Face Pittsburgh
The Clemson Tigers know they need help to reach the ACC title game in Charlotte next month. But it won’t matter if they lose on Saturday to the Pittsburgh Panthers in their final ACC game of the season.
Kickoff is set for noon eastern at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with ESPN set to broadcast the game.
Clemson (7-2, 6-1 in ACC) beat Virginia Tech last weekend, moved up to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and got a little help for their faint hopes of reaching the ACC title game when Miami lost to Georgia Tech.
But the Tigers still need more. SMU is undefeated in ACC action and Miami has one loss. The tiebreakers mostly favor SMU and Miami. If the Tigers want to go to Charlotte they need to win Saturday and either Miami or SMU has to lose two league games.
The Panthers (7-2, 3-2) were undefeated in league play at one time, but they have now dropped their last two ACC games and are out of the race to get to Charlotte. Pitt would love nothing more than to play spoiler to the Tigers.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, Pittsburgh 20
All of a sudden, this has become the most important game of the season for the Tigers. With things in the ACC now out of their control, the Tigers must take care of business and hope for the best. They’ll take care of business this week.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 27, Pittsburgh 21
Whether Pitt quarterback Eli Holstein plays or not, this is going to be a tough game for Clemson. I saw the Panthers play in September in West Virginia. Granted, that’s a rivalry game. But Pitt is a tough, physical running team that can uncork explosive plays and has a pass rush that can flood the backfield with pressure. To me, that makes a great game from Clemson running back Phil Mafah vital. He’s been money lately and he’s the player I would rely on to get the Tigers to wrap up ACC play at 7-1 and then hope for the best when it comes to tiebreakers.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Clemson 38, Pittsburgh 17
After last week’s win, the Tigers are back in consideration for a trip to the ACC title game. With a little bit of extra help from Miami or SMU, the Tigers could find themselves back in the race. But, they will have to win the remaining games on their schedule. Quarterback Cade Klubnik looked like one of the top signal callers in the nation last week with three late touchdown passes to seal the deal against the Hokies. I expect him, along with Mafah, to take care of the Panthers.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Clemson 34, Pittsburgh 21
This matchup could be tricky for the Tigers. Mafah faces a tough run defense and the Clemson defense doesn't match up well against the Panthers’ run game. That being said, the Tigers offense is in a much better spot right now and that should be enough to carry them to victory on the road. This could be a massive game for Klubnik.