Three Former Clemson Players Recognized For Various Class-Leading Attributes

Matt Bowen has been writing for ESPN for more than 10 years, covering everything from the NFL to fantasy football. But every year, he rethinks the draft and does something extremely unique: He ranks abilities by players, not the other way around.

On April 13, he released his annual list of top athletes with different skills and traits. It’s a unique idea, and it helps organize players who aren’t drafted high into what they do better than everyone else.

While Clemson will likely have more players selected in the NFL draft this year than in previous, none of them are cracking the top 15 picks — but thanks to Bowen, we can appreciate some of them for something else entirely.

Adam Randall – Most Powerful Rusher

Clemson running back Adam Randall is being recognized for his power in his new position. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Randall is a ball of mass. He recorded 168 carries in 2025 for 814 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. But 2025 was his first year as a running back after spending the previous three years at receiver. His 10 touchdowns in 2025 demonstrated his scoring ability, especially in short-yardage situations.

“He can generate power in his pads when he gets on a north-south track and finds the end zone on goal-line carries,” Bowen said.

Antonio Williams – Best Receiving Instincts:

After his showing at the combine, NFL.com projected Williams as a third-round pick, while some other draft projections had him going as late as the fourth and fifth rounds.

But anyone who watched Clemson play over the last four years knows that Williams is solid, so what gives? In Clemson’s 2025 season opener against LSU, Williams suffered a hamstring injury, sidelining him for weeks.

When he returned, he wasn’t quite the same player, but he was pretty close. What Bowen sees in Williams, and what every Clemson fan unknowingly watched, was a receiver that knows the game. Having “the best receiving instincts” is a peculiar compliment, but one that definitely holds value.

“Williams has the coverage awareness to settle in open grass when facing zone looks. And he can create his own leverage to defeat man coverage underneath,” Bowen said.

Peter Woods — Best Interior Pass Rusher

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (DL29) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If Williams’ compliment was especially narrow and specific, Bowen’s appreciation for Woods extends much further. To be the best interior pass rusher suggests that Woods is essentially just the best at his position overall, not just a guy with “good instincts” or “quick hands.”

But nonetheless, that title has been earned. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, Woods is a force on the interior.

CBS currently has him as the highest projected draft pick out of Clemson, going 22nd to the Los Angeles Chargers.