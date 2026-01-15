Ranking Clemson's Top Transfer Portal Acquisitions So Far

The Clemson Tigers are in their first offseason and will have full focus on the transfer portal, already picking up 10 commitments, and may have more coming ahead of next season.

Head coach Dabo Swinney needs the transfers after losing 14 players to the portal, as well as the plethora of experienced players that are out of eligibility, like Cade Klubnik, DeMonte Capehart and Wade Woodaz.

Of those who have committed to the Tigers next season, here are the top five who perhaps could make the biggest impact for the program, not only in 2026, but for years to come.

No. 1: DE London Merritt

Defense was the critical need for Clemson next season, and the Tigers added to their defensive line by picking up edge rusher London Merritt for next season. An added perk is that Merritt is coming off a true freshman season, having three years of eligibility remaining.

Merritt is coming off a PFF All-American selection in 2025, playing in all 12 games for the Colorado Buffaloes last season. He was also an All-Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year Honorable Mention.

The Colorado transfer brings an opportunity to play on the opposite side of standout defensive end Will Heldt, who was also a transfer last season. Clemson saw the difference that a transfer edge rusher was able to bring last season, and bringing in another with plenty of upside can bring that spark to defensive coordinator Tom Allen’s defensive line.

Merritt brings an aggressive approach to the line, being the No. 21 edge rusher in the portal cycle, according to On3. He also brings upside, with years to develop into Clemson’s next big edge rusher.

No. 2: LB Luke Ferrelli

With the loss of Woodaz and another set of linebackers, Ferrelli provides immediate impact, most likely playing alongside linebacker Sammy Brown as the starter next season.

The California transfer is coming off a season that saw him win the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He finished with 91 tackles, a sack, five tackles for loss and an interception for the Golden Bears in 2025, stuffing the stat sheet like Brown does since joining the program two seasons ago.

Jamal Anderson and Dee Crayton also entered the transfer portal, making this position a critical need for Clemson over the course of this offseason. While leaving the opportunity to a freshman, like incoming player Brayden Reilly, was an option, bringing in a linebacker with experience, as well as upside, would be with only benefit for the Tigers going forward.

No. 3: CB Donovan Starr

One of Clemson’s inconsistencies on defense in 2025 was speed in the secondary. Now, some of that is filled with speedy cornerback Donovan Starr.

Starr is a former four-star recruit who was the No. 25 cornerback in the transfer portal at his time of being commitment to Clemson. One of the biggest questions that the Tigers had going into this period was who was going to play alongside players like Ashton Hampton and Corian Gipson. The former Auburn Tiger could be that player.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native also ran track in high school, being a Tennessee state title winner in the 100 meters. Allen brings in some speed that could be critical against ACC opponents, as well as a Week 1 matchup with the LSU Tigers, who brought in some high speed to their wide receiver room.

Starr also has three years of eligibility remaining, being a raw talent that could develop into a cornerstone secondary member in seasons to come.

No. 4: S Jerome Carter III

The Tigers lost their ball hawk in Ricardo Jones, who was tied for first in the ACC with six interceptions last season. Swinney brought in a player with the same number of picks last season in Jerome Carter III from Old Dominion, who also got an all-conference honor.

Carter will have two years of eligibility remaining, making him a player who can bring turnovers to Clemson for multiple seasons to come. Especially with the losses of both Jones and Khalil Barnes, who played as the team’s starters for a majority of the season, bringing in Carter will provide experience at the position.

Corey Myrick will also be joining the safeties group, who is also a great addition that could start instantly for Clemson. Carter brings the knack of forcing turnovers, which is something that Allen would want to see more of next season.

No. 5 RB Chris Johnson Jr.

Clemson’s only offensive piece, SMU running back Chris Johnson Jr., thus far brings speed that perhaps the Tigers haven’t had since Travis Etienne in the early 2020s. It was a pickup made by offensive coordinator Chad Morris, adding a new dynamic to the Clemson offense.

With the departure of starters Adam Randall and Keith Adams Jr., adding a depth piece was helpful, especially for the fact that the Tigers did not pick up a tailback in this year’s recruiting class. Johnson brings speed that could add a blend to a running back room currently led by Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume.

Johnson’s already had success playing at Memorial Stadium, finishing with 99 total yards and a rushing touchdown in SMU’s win over Clemson in October. If that trend continues inside Death Valley, then perhaps Swinney’s only offensive transfer could end up being the best. He also brings in two years of eligibility.