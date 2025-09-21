Rapid Reactions to Clemson Upset Loss to Syracuse
The Clemson Tigers entered the weekend hoping to get their season back on track with a home conference win, but instead, the Tigers suffered their worst loss of the season after falling to Syracuse 34-21.
Despite a solid offensive showing, Clemson couldn’t overcome their defensive breakdowns and third-down struggles. Syracuse repeatedly tormented the Tigers’ man coverage and never looked back after building an early lead.
Tigers Continue To Come Slow, Syracuse Sets The Tone Early
Syracuse wasted little time testing Clemson’s man-heavy defensive scheme. Quarterback Steve Angeli connected with Johntay Cook on multiple chunk plays on Syracuse’s first drive, including a reverse pivot route (double move) that left defensive back Jeadyn Lukus in the dust.
Syracuse head coach Fran Brown also surprised Clemson with a successful onside kick early, setting the tone early with an aggressive approach that helped the Orange get ahead 10-0.
Clemson briefly found some momentum when Klubnik made an impressive read after noticing a blitzing corner to hit Bryant Wesco Jr. on a 38-yard hole shot to make it 10–7, but Syracuse running back Will Nixon responded with several tough runs and ultimately reached the end zone.
The defensive issues unraveled from there, when Darrell Gill Jr. snuck past Clemson’s one-high man coverage to haul in a slot fade and stretch the lead to 24–7.
Before halftime, Klubnik cut the deficit by tossing a six-yard scramble-drill touchdown to Adam Randall to make it 24–14.
After a quick (and rare) defensive stop, the Tigers had the chance to shorten the gap even more, but a mismanaged clock at the end of the half wound up costing Clemson a chance to pull closer.
Offense Shows Encouraging Signs, Still Not Rising To The Occasion
Klubnik finished with 363 yards and three touchdowns on 58 attempts, showing poise and resilience even though he was playing from behind since the moment that he touched the ball. He’s continued to build chemistry with Wesco Jr., who caught six passes for 79 yards and two scores. This season, Wesco Jr. has caught 18 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns.
Newly converted running back Adam Randall ran with patience and power as he continued to develop a sense of comfort in the backfield.
The former wide receiver used every bit of his 6-foot-2 and 230-pound frame to rush for 130 yards while averaging 8.1 yards per carry. After a rough season opener, Randall has exhibited trust in his offensive line, patiently waiting for plays to develop before bursting through the line.
While the stat sheet reflects a solid offensive performance, they struggled to capitalize when it mattered most. The Tigers converted just 3-of-13 third downs and turned the ball over on downs three times, leaving them virtually no chance to keep up with Syracuse’s dynamic offense.
Defense Leaves Big Questions
Meanwhile, Syracuse’s offense continued to expose Clemson’s man coverage. Even after Angeli left with a non-contact injury in the third quarter, backup Ricky Collins continued to pick apart the Tigers' defense.
A 22-yard touchdown to Justus Ross-Simmons made it 34–14, effectively putting the game out of reach. The decision to stay in man coverage despite being burned repeatedly was costly, with defensive backs Ashton Hampton and Jeadyn Lukus repeatedly losing one-on-one battles in critical situations.
For a front seven that was once considered among the nation’s best, Clemson was bullied up front, giving up 150 rushing yards. Although he was viewed as the top player at his position heading into the season, edge rusher T.J. Parker wasn’t much of a factor in the pass-rushing game, finishing with just two solo tackles.
