Star Wide Receiver Will Be in Reach of Several Clemson Tigers Record Next Year
Since the season has ended for the Clemson Tigers, the program is getting prepared for what will be a busy offseason.
The Tigers were able to bounce back from a down performance in 2023 nicely during this past campaign.
Clemson won the ACC title once again with 10 wins and secured a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.
Unfortunately, they ran into a really good Texas Longhorns team in the first round, as the draw of the 12th seed was far from ideal.
However, despite the loss, the team gained valuable experience for the next year.
As the Tigers start heavily recruiting and working the transfer portal for the first time, they have to be pleased with the amount of players returning to the program.
The most significant returnee is quarterback Cade Klubnik.
In his junior season, the talented young quarterback totaled 3,679 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions.
It was an impressive increase in production from his sophomore year with the Tigers’ quarterback now being a potential Heisman candidate heading into next season.
In addition to Klubnik coming back, he will also have four of the five starters from the offensive line returning as well.
The talented quarterback should have a lot of confidence with the unit in front of him being largely intact for next year.
He will also have a plethora of weapons to throw to.
Freshmen wide receivers Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore will both be back coming off excellent first seasons with the program. However, most notable will be the return of leading wide receiver Antonio Williams.
He led Clemson in 2024 with 75 receptions, 904 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. Heading into 2025, the sophomore wide receiver has a chance to break a couple of Tigers records.
When looking at the potential records he can break, the touchdown one seems very realistic considering he totaled 11 last season.
If he can replicate the last campaign, he will be the new career leader.
As long as he stays healthy next year, breaking Hunter Renfrow’s record of 43 straight games with a reception is also well within reach.
While those two seem likely, recording 92 receptions to reach Artavis Scott’s record might be a bit tough. While he will likely be the leading receiver, there are a lot of good options to throw the ball to on this offense next season.
Overall, it will be exciting come the latter part of the year to see if Williams can achieve some of these individual records.