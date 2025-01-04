Clemson Tigers Strengthen Title Hopes With Star Wide Receiver's Return
With the Clemson Tigers starting to prepare for the 2025 season, they have recently received a lot of good news.
It was a really good season in 2024 for the Tigers. After a down year, Clemson bounced back with a 10-win season and won the ACC Title. Unfortunately, the team was a bit overmatched in the first round of the College Football Playoff, but it was an indication that the Tigers were on their way back.
With a lot of talented underclassmen on the team in 2024, Clemson and Dabo Swinney knew that there would be some risk with players leaving for the NFL Draft. However, they recently have received some good news on that front.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik elected to come back for his senior season, and considering the quarterback class looking somewhat weak in 2025, this is great news for the Tigers. Last season, the junior took a massive step forward from his sophomore year.
In 2024, he totaled 3,679 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and just six interceptions. Klubnik's return to the program was crucial for their success in 2025, and he won’t be alone.
Recently, top wide receiver Antonio Williams also announced that he will be coming back to Clemson in 2025.
Now, with arguably their best two offensive players back, this unit is going to be one to be reckoned with in 2025. As shown against the Texas Longhorns in the CFP, the Tigers were able to throw on pretty much any defense in the country with success. Now, they will be doing it next year with even more experience under their belt.
For the talented wide receiver, he led Clemson last year with 75 receptions, 906 receiving yards, and 11 receiving touchdowns. With 2025 in mind, he will certainly be thinking about eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.
Getting Williams back gives Clemson one of the best wide receiver corps in the country, as they will also have Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore heading into their sophomore seasons.
With the offense looking rather explosive, Klubnik will certainly be in the early conversation for the Heisman. Since the junior will have a plethora of talented wide receivers to throw the ball too, it could be a very balanced passing attack in 2025.
As the core of the offense returns for next year, it is going to be an exciting unit for the Tigers. If the defense can find some ways to improve, they have all the makings of a national title contender.