Rams Legend Rob Havenstein Makes Decision That Will Impact Entire Offseason

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Tuesday marks the end of an incredible era for the Los Angeles Rams as team captain, Super Bowl LVI champion, and franchise cornerstone Rob Havenstein has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Havenstein, an 11 year NFL veteran, started in every NFL game he ever played in for a total of 148 contests.

Havenstein Says Goodbye

After a tough season where Havenstein continually worked through injuries, the franchise legend said goodbye via his Instagram. In a heartfelt tribute, Havenstein posted this message.

"11 years, 150+ starts, 4 time captain, 4 NFC West Championships, 2 NFC Championships and 1x Super Bowl Champion," stated Havenstein. "What a ride it’s been! I can look back on my career and smile knowing I have given everything I had and more to the game I love.In saying that, I am officially retiring from the NFL.Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and fans who have supported me and helped me over these past 11 years."

"I have had the time of my life with the Los Angeles Rams (formerly known as the St. Louis Rams) and can’t thank the whole organization enough for giving me a shot back in 2015. Although some in the organization weren’t totally convinced. 😎Also I need to thank my wonderful wife @meghavensteinfor being by my side the entire way. The support you have given me over the years can’t be put into words."

"But I see it every time I look at our 3 beautiful daughter’s faces. Love you always. Mom and Dad, from when I picked up the game freshman year at Linganore, through my time at the University of Wisconsin, and still to this day you have supported me in every venture of life. I can’t thank you enough. As this chapter ends, I couldn’t be more grateful, hopeful, and excited to see what comes next! With Love! Rob"

Havenstein remains one of the most beloved and respected individuals to ever grace the franchise.

McClendon's Up Next

In his departing years, Havenstein laid the foundation for the future. Working closely with Warren McClendon, McClendon's game helped the Rams make the NFC Championship.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed McClendon would start if Havenstein retired.

“No question," stated McVay. "He has. He's done great. He played really well. You mentioned Alaric, I'm proud as hell of Warren McClendon. These guys deserve a ton of credit. They're the ones out there doing the work. There are a lot of people in the midst of that process that help whether that be their teammates, coaches, and then just continuing to mature and ascend. I was really happy and proud of the way that Warren played. He did an outstanding job for us this year.”

