Three Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players From Huge Win Over NC State
The Clemson Tigers had another impressive win on Saturday as they took down the N.C. State Wolfpack.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades the next day and the best three performers for the Tigers were pretty clear to anyone that watched the game.
The final score made it look a lot closer than it was as the Wolfpack put up three scores in the fourth quarter against mostly backups.
Cade Klubnik was written off by many after his disappointing performance against the Georgia Bulldogs, but he has answered with two great weeks in row. He was the highest graded player on the team with an elite 91.6 grade on the day.
Klubnik lit the Wolfpack defense with an efficient 16-for-24 through the air for 209 yards and three touchdowns. It would have likely been a lot more if Clemson had not turned it into a blowout so quickly.
He's up to 58-for-79 with 729 yards for eight touchdowns to just one interception. Not a bad start through three games for a guy that had a lot of questions surrounding him before the season.
The next highest grade went to a guy who had a dominant day on the defensive side of the ball, T.J. Parker with a 90.2.
Parker picked up four pressures on the quarterback in just 15 pass rush snaps with two of them being sacks. They were his first two sacks of the season.
He actually had an okay day against the Bulldogs, but was a non-factor in a low-volume day against the Appalachian State Mountaineers last week.
Maybe most impressively, he's yet to miss a tackle this season. He was a sure tackler as a freshman and that has translated into his sophomore season.
Rounding out the top three for the Tigers was the best receiver on the day, Adam Randall with an 80.7 grade.
Randall had the best game of his career with five catches for 69 yards and a touchdown. It's also the first time in his career that he's put together back-to-back solid outings.
The junior finally came down with his first career score, but will now be out for 'a couple of games' per Dabo Swinney as he get's a screw in his toe to repair an injury.
Clemson will look to continue their offensive dominance next week against the Stanford Cardinal in their first matchup against one of the newcomers to the ACC.