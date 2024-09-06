Clemson Tigers QB Called One of the Team's Worst Starters by Analyst
One of the biggest storylines following the Clemson Tigers this past season has been the anticipation of how their star quarterback would progress.
Cade Klubnik took the reigns of the most important position on the field last season and had a fairly disappointing year on the field. Now, an offseason later, all eyes are on him to see whether or not he has improved.
Early results have not been ideal after the Tigers received a drubbing from the Georgia Bulldogs in the first game of the season.
Sharing the same opinion of many that watched the game, CBS Sports' Bud Elliot really went after the quarterback on the latest episode of "The Cover3 Podcast."
"I just think it's Klubnik. I don't think the kid can play," said Elliot. "Like they've got some guys open against [the Bulldogs]. You've got to the pull the trigger now because [the Bulldogs have] got some guys that close distance in a hurry. He's just late on it. He doesn't see it. I don't think he's going to get drafted, I don't think they can play him."
While the other co-hosts on the program seemed to share in his analysis, none went as deep into it as Elliot.
"I think [he] is legitimately one of the two or three worst players starting for Clemson and that's a problem if your quarterback is that bad," said the analyst.
No matter how good the Georgia defense is, an offense putting up just three points will lead to a lot of doubt going on.
Klubnik went just 18-for-29 through the air for 142 yards and one interception. Even with how bad the stats look on paper, the performance was even worse when watching the game.
Nothing seemed to come easy for the offense and it all started with the passing game. He would be late in getting the ball to players, missing open guys and not putting the team in a position to score points.
He was much slower getting the ball off in this game compared to where he was a year ago. He got his passes off in an average 2.69 seconds, but it took him 2.81 seconds against the Bulldogs, per Pro Football Focus.
The junior was always going to have some tough shoes to fill given the history of the position for the Tigers, but the fanbase was already on edge after D.J. Uiagalelei.
Klubnik will have to turn his season around quickly, before things get very ugly for him.