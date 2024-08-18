Clemson Tigers Teammate Notes Major Differences About Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik is headed into a make-or-break season with the Clemson Tigers in 2024.
After a disappointing 2023 season, he is looking to bounce back and prove that he can be the elite quarterback that Clemson thought it was getting when he committed to them.
He wasn't horrible last season, but his numbers were nothing close to the expectations.
When everything was said and done, Klubnik completed 63.0 percent of his pass attempts for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also picked up 194 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Heading into the 2024 season, the Tigers will need more from him. If they want to have a shot at getting into the College Football Playoffs, Klubnik will need to take a massive step forward.
One of his teammates, defensive end TJ Parker, opened up about the quarterback and the improvements that he sees in him already.
“I’ve seen a lot. Especially during the summer when we had a lot of summer workouts, he voiced up a lot of times. And the defense was fully behind him.”
Parker spoke out about how the entire team is noticing how Klubnik is stepping up as a leader this year.
“Just (getting) the best out of everybody. He’s just trying to be the best leader he can. Hold everybody accountable and everybody is going to hold him accountable. Just an accountability thing within the team and just leading by example.”
The defensive end is excited to see what Klubnik has in store for the 2024 season.
“That’s what we are going to need to get to that next level is Cade being more vocal and he is doing a great job of that. He’s had a great camp. Really proud of him and the strides he’s made since last season. Excited to see him go sling it.”
Everything coming out of practice has been positive about Klubnik. Even Dabo Swinney has been very vocal about being impressed with his No. 1 quarterback.
If Klubnik is able to take the leap that his coaches and teammates are expecting from him, Clemson stands a chance. Fans will get a really good look at his improvements right off the bat in Week 1 when the Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs.