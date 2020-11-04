SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Size of Lawrence Gives Him Advantage Over Fields

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence or either Justin Fields is likely to be the first player selected in next April's NFL Draft. 

Most analysts had Lawrence pegged for that spot going back to his playing days in high school. However, there are some who believe that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields should be the player taken number one overall. 

Tommy Bowden made a guest appearance on the ESPN Radio show Tiki and Tierney on Wednesday and when asked to compare the two signal-callers the former Clemson head coach said that it was Lawrence's physical stature that really separated the two.

"I think the biggest thing, I think they're throwing skills, the mechanics, the mental capabilities, all those things can be very equal," Bowden said. "I think where Trevor has an advantage, I think it's going to be his physical size."

Lawrence stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs more than 220 pounds, and Bowden says a quarterback with those physical attributes have an advantage over some of the other guys not quite as tall.

"Physically the other guy is a little bit bigger and taller," Bowden said. "He gives the capabilities, as you well know for playing in the NFL, to see over those huge offensive linemen. I think that's the only advantage."

Bowden says that both quarterbacks can make all of the throws and that both have very similar skill sets. However, Bowden says that he thinks Lawrence is a little more polished and that gives him another slight edge on Fields. 

"I think similar, very close to the skill set." Bowden said. "I don't know if I would agree with that, Justin is more polished, they can all make multiple throws, and both very talented."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Trevor Lawrence Will Not Win the Heisman; D.J. Uiagalelei Will

Trevor Lawrence entered the 2020 season as the odds-on favorite to take home the first-ever Heisman Trophy in Clemson history, but his odds slipped after contracting COVID-19. Even if Lawrence does not win the Heisman Uiagalelei will.

Zach Lentz

Dodd: Clemson's Uiagalelei Will Be Better Than Lawrence

On an appearance of CBS Sports HQ, college football writer Dennis Dodd said, after watching his first start, he expects Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei to be better than Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Clemson Expects Notre Dame to Attempt to Take Travis Etienne Away

Clemson starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence is unavailable and OL Matt Bockhorst says the Tigers are expecting Notre Dame to try and take away Travis Etienne and force D.J. Uiagalelei to beat them with his arm.

JP-Priester

In Trevor Lawrence's Absence, Notre Dame's Aim is to Make D.J. Uiagalelei 'Uncomfortable'

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly previews top-five ACC showdown and expects another well-prepared and well-coached Clemson team Saturday night in South Bend

Christopher Hall

This Week Especially, Swinney's Glad He Landed 'Special, Special Talent' in Clemson's Uiagalelei

Dabo Swinney says D.J. Uiagalelei wasn't the primary reason Clemson visited Bosco but he sure is glad they connected with the future QB1 for the Tigers

Christopher Hall

Clemson Will Have 'Coach Lawrence' Against Notre Dame

Clemson may be without the services of starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence on the field this weekend against Notre Dame but Dabo Swinney says that the quarterback will be still be a valuable asset to D.J. Uiagalelei on the sidelines.

JP-Priester

Tanner Muse's Rookie Season With Raiders Officially Ends

Former Clemson safety Tanner Muse will have surgery on a toe that ends his first season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Brad Senkiw

Finebaum Says Tigers Can Win at Notre Dame With Uiagalelei

Paul Finebaum says Clemson is capable of beating Notre Dame with freshman DJ Uiagalelei starting at quarterback

JP-Priester

Clemson at Notre Dame: Offensive Numbers Favor Tigers

The Clemson Tigers continue to boast one of the nation's top offenses, even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence running the show.

Zach Lentz

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Falls From Heisman Frontrunner Position

According to Betonline.ag, Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence went from a favorite at +125 before testing positive to +225 after Dabo Swinney announced his star QB will miss the next game against Notre Dame.

Brad Senkiw

by

Spiritual Keith