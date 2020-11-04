Size of Lawrence Gives Him Advantage Over Fields

Trevor Lawrence or either Justin Fields is likely to be the first player selected in next April's NFL Draft.

Most analysts had Lawrence pegged for that spot going back to his playing days in high school. However, there are some who believe that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields should be the player taken number one overall.

Tommy Bowden made a guest appearance on the ESPN Radio show Tiki and Tierney on Wednesday and when asked to compare the two signal-callers the former Clemson head coach said that it was Lawrence's physical stature that really separated the two.

"I think the biggest thing, I think they're throwing skills, the mechanics, the mental capabilities, all those things can be very equal," Bowden said. "I think where Trevor has an advantage, I think it's going to be his physical size."

Lawrence stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs more than 220 pounds, and Bowden says a quarterback with those physical attributes have an advantage over some of the other guys not quite as tall.

"Physically the other guy is a little bit bigger and taller," Bowden said. "He gives the capabilities, as you well know for playing in the NFL, to see over those huge offensive linemen. I think that's the only advantage."

Bowden says that both quarterbacks can make all of the throws and that both have very similar skill sets. However, Bowden says that he thinks Lawrence is a little more polished and that gives him another slight edge on Fields.

"I think similar, very close to the skill set." Bowden said. "I don't know if I would agree with that, Justin is more polished, they can all make multiple throws, and both very talented."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.