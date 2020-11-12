SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Dungy Says Lawrence Would Not Have Mattered in Loss to Notre Dame

JP-Priester

The next man up mentality that Clemson has long prided itself on was put to the test like never before on Saturday night in South Bend. 

The Tigers went into the game missing several key players on both sides of the ball, including starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and then had several more go down with injuries during the contest. Despite all that, Clemson still almost came away with a win, but fell just short, losing 47-40 in double overtime to Notre Dame. 

Much of the attention focused on the absence of Lawrence. Former NFL head coach and current NBC analyst Tony Dungy, who helped call the game, says he thinks freshman D.J. Uiagalelei played well enough to win and that having Lawrence wouldn't have made any difference for the Tigers. 

“I don’t think that was really the issue," Dungy said on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin. "Clemson could have done maybe a few more things with Trevor Lawrence, but D.J. Uiagalelei played great football. And the problem for Clemson was on the other side."

The Tigers were already without defensive starters Tyler Davis, James Skalski, and Mike Jones Jr. On top of that they lost Lannden Zanders, Nolan Turner, and Andrew Booth Jr. Bryan Bresee also went down late. At some point it becomes too much to overcome and Dungy says he thinks that's exactly what happened.

"They were missing three starters in their defensive front seven," Dungy said. "It really hurt them. And then both of their safeties went out as the game went on. They were missing five guys and they really had no answers for that Notre Dame offense." 

Dungy says coming in both teams knew what they needed to do to win, and that in the end, it was the Fighting Irish who were able to execute the best.

"We talked about it before the game with each coach," Dungy said. "They both said, ‘we’ve got to exert our will.’ For Notre Dame, it was pressure defense and pounding running game. For Clemson it was quick strikes, make it fast-paced. It just went back and forth. It was like a heavyweight fight and it was great to be there.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson Offensive Line Has Done OK, But Needs to Get Better

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney admitted earlier this year that an area of concern for the 2020 Tiger football team was his second-team offensive line. Through the first eight games of the 2020 season, Swinney appears to have been spot-on with his concern.

Zach Lentz

How Recent COVID-19 Effects are Affecting Clemson in CFP, Heisman

There are questions that have to be answered by the College Football Playoff committee and the Heisman Trophy voters that have implications for Clemson.

Brad Senkiw

Glover Begins Play in his Eighth Masters on Thursday

Former Clemson All-American and Hall of Famer Lucas Glover begins play in his eighth Masters Tournament on Thursday at 7:00 a.m. off the first tee at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Zach Lentz

Looking Ahead: Florida State Loses Four Players for the Season

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announces a quartet of losses in his Wednesday press conference with two from injury, two others leaving program

Christopher Hall

After Seeing Clemson, Tirico Touts Playoff Expansion

NBC Sports analyst Mike Tirico, who called the game between Clemson and Notre Dame, appeared on the Rich Eisen Show Monday to tout an expansion to the College Football Playoff. Tirico wants an expansion from four teams to eight teams.

Travis Boland

Postgame Tweet Puts Clemson Loss In Perspective

Clemson defensive lineman K.J. Henry tweeted shortly after the Tigers 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday. Henry said the tweet was to put the loss in perspective compared to what is happening in the world.

Travis Boland

ACC Releases Men's Basketball Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference released its league-wide men's basketball schedule Tuesday. Clemson's home games include Florida State, Virginia, North Carolina, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, N.C. State, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Miami.

Press Release

NFL Hall of Famer Says Lawrence Should Consider Returning to Clemson

NFL Hall of Famer and former 49ers quarterback Steve Young says Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence should strongly consider returning to school next season to avoid being drafted by the New York Jets.

JP-Priester

Patience Pays Off as Cornell Powell Shines Against Notre Dame

Cornell Powell has patiently waited his turn at Clemson and while the fifth year senior has been a reliable target all season, it has been over the last two games in which he's really made an impact on the offense, particularly against Notre Dame last Saturday

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is Over NFL Speculation

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done talking about the speculation of when he'll go to the NFL and where he could land in 2021.

Brad Senkiw