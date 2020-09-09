SI.com
AllClemson
Tony Elliott Expecting Smooth Transition as Clemson’s Lone Coordinator

Christopher Hall

The more things change, the more they stay the same and that also applies to the Clemson offense in 2020. 

The Tigers are moving forward offensively under the direction of Tony Elliott after former Co-Offensive Coordinator Jeff Scott is now preparing his South Florida Bulls for a visit from The Citadel in Saturday's season opener.

Losing Scott is certainly a significant blow to what has been very impressive coaching staff retention over the last several seasons. But make no mistake about it, Elliott is confident that the transition will be a smooth one. And for good reason as the Tigers have filled the vacancies left behind with suitable replacements. 

Most importantly, from a procedural standpoint, not much will change. Coach Elliott will still call the plays while Coach Brandon Streeter will serve as the passing game coordinator and on-field communicator to the booth between offensive series. Additionally, former Clemson wide receiver Tyler Grisham assumes leadership over that key group as the Tigers seek to continue the tradition of WRU. 

"My approach is going to be the same as it always is with the expectation that I'm prepared in all situations to make what I deem is the right call," Elliot said during Monday's media availability. 

"Jeff's involvement was more in between series with the communication and I feel confident coach Streeter will be able to perform that role as well and get me good information as it relates to the passing game," he said. 

Clemson has truly become a "family business" where promotions often come from within which not only helps maintain the standard and expectations but pays dividends on building the consistency and staff cohesion needed for lasting success. 

Elliott, Scott, and Streeter are all true Clemson gentlemen. Elliott played at Clemson from 2000-2003 and has been on the coaching staff in charge of running backs since 2011. Scott (2000-2002) was teammates with Elliott and joined the coaching staff as the wide receivers coach in 2008. Lastly, Streeter played at Clemson from 1995-1999 and was a GA 2004-2005. He returned home to Clemson as the quarterback's coach in 2014. 

Swinney of course began his career at Clemson as a wide receivers coach after a stint as a Graduate Assistant at Alabama along with time in the Real Estate Business. 

