Top Offensive Players to Watch For in Clemson Tigers Against Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers are getting prepared for a big matchup against the Texas Longhorns in the first-round of the College Football Playoff.
Despite this being the matchup of the 12th seed against the 5th seed, this could be an exciting game between two teams with some contrasting styles. The Tigers were able to secure a spot in the CFP after winning the ACC Title, as they otherwise wouldn’t have made the dance.
For the Longhorns, they have been one of the best teams in the country all season, but just couldn’t beat the Georgia Bulldogs. Texas will be coming into this game as a significant favorite, but the Tigers shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Here are some of the top offensive players to watch in this matchup.
Quintrevion Wisner
The Clemson run defense has not been very good this season, and while the Texas offense isn’t the best in the nation, they can run the ball well with their two-headed monster out of the backfield. Wisner will likely be the one leading the way for the Longhorns in this one, as he led the team in rushing yards and rushing attempts this season. If Texas is going to win this game, it will likely be because they were able to exploit the Tigers on the ground.
Antonio Williams
It has been an amazing season for Williams after injuries shortened his year in 2023. This season, the standout receiver totaled 71 receptions, 838 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns. The leading receiver for the Tigers will be facing the best secondary in the country, as this will be an excellent test for a young wideout who might be thinking about going pro after the season.
Quinn Ewers
With Ewers likely heading into the NFL Draft, the CFP will present him with a chance to really leave a lasting impression on scouts before taking the leap to the next level. Despite coming into the season with a lot of hype, it wasn’t a fantastic season for him. In 2024, he has totaled 2,665 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Ewers arguably had a better sophomore season than his junior season, but with Arch Manning knocking on the doorstep, it seems like he will be looking to make an impression during the CFP and jump to the NFL.
Cade Klubnik
It is going to be a challenging test for Klubnik and the passing offense against the best pass defense in the country, but this is a huge opportunity for him to solidify himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the country. The junior has had a great campaign, as he has totaled 3,303 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions. If Klubnik can have a big game, the Tigers will be able to compete, as they arguably have the advantage at quarterback.