Top-Ranked 2028 Offensive Lineman Sets Clemson Game-Day Visit for Miami Matchup

With Week 0 of College Football beginning tomorrow, an increasing number of high school recruits have been penciling in game-day visits, including a Clemson priority target.

On Thursday afternoon, offensive lineman Joey Fleming released the eight games he plans to attend, with the Tigers being the lone ACC team on his board.

His full schedule over the next three, in order, includes: Vanderbilt (9/5), LSU (9/12), Ohio State (9/26), Clemson (10/3), Alabama (10/10), Notre Dame (11/7), Oklahoma (11/14) and the Iron Bowl (11/28).

Fleming is a consensus four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 18 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to Rivals rankings.

NEWS: Elite 2028 IOL Joey Fleming has locked in 8 game day visits, he tells me for @Rivals



Fleming is ranked as the No. 18 Recruit (No. 1 IOL) in the 2028 Rivals300https://t.co/satuFBU2Xg pic.twitter.com/5mC0OtmIQu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 27, 2026

The 6-foot-5 offensive lineman has been a recognizable name since his freshman year. While playing right tackle for Huntsville, he consistently dominated opposing edge rushers and linebackers, even as the team struggled to a 5-5 finish.

Following season’s end, he earned his first Division I (FBS) scholarship from Jacksonville State before prioritizing camps for the summer. One of his first invitations was from Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables, who ultimately offered Fleming after the camp’s conclusion. Soon after, in-state programs Auburn and Alabama followed suit.

Ahead of last season, he transitioned to tight end for the Panthers and was more of a pure blocker rather than a pass-catcher, recording just two catches for 35 yards across 10 game appearances. However, it didn’t slow down his recruitment whatsoever.

During his sophomore campaign, Fleming continued to stack offers from schools such as Vanderbilt, Penn State, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Arkansas — all of which he visited during the season, aside from the Razorbacks.

In the spring, he added nearly 10 more offers to his sheet: Virginia Tech, UCLA, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State and Kentucky. Fleming also continued to take visits, returning to Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama and Vanderbilt while making first-time stops at Clemson, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Texas.

Fleming finally earned an offer from the Tigers and position coach Matt Luke in mid-June, becoming one of the first offensive linemen in his class to receive one from the program. He also added offers from Georgia Tech, Nebraska and West Virginia over the summer.

Heading into his junior season, Clemson is in the lead group alongside Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State. However, the Crimson Tide appear to be the front-runner for the local prospect as both On3’s Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong logged expert predictions in favor of the program over the last month.