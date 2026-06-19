Clemson's Matt Luke Sends Out Initial 2028 Offensive Line Offers

Over the past two to three weeks, Clemson Football has begun issuing offers to the 2028 class following the annual Dabo Swinney camp.

As of two days ago, there were only 10 offers on the board. Now, thanks to offensive line coach Matt Luke, there are over 15 — a clear sign of how active the staff has been in evaluating the trenches.

That said, Clemson Tigers on SI is going to give a quick rundown of each player's profile, as well as where their early recruitments stand:

OL Joey Fleming

While it's still early in the process, Fleming stands as one of the best offensive linemen in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound lineman is listed as an offensive tackle and ranks as the No. 37 overall player, the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 2 recruit in the state of Alabama, according to the 247Sports Composite.

On the other hand, On3 lists him as an interior offensive lineman and ranks him even higher, as the No. 19 overall player, the No. 1 player at his position and the No. 1 recruit in the state, according to the Rivals rankings.

The offer comes as no surprise, as Fleming visited Clemson in the spring, followed by trips to Ohio State and Oklahoma. All of the visits resonated well with the borderline five-star talent, who specifically told On3's Sam Spiegelman that "Coach Matt Luke is the best" and his time in Tigertown was "amazing."

In 2025, he took visits to Florida, Penn State, Alabama (2x), Auburn (2x), Oklahoma and Florida State.

As it stands, the in-state programs lead for Fleming, with Alabama boasting a 23.9% chance of landing him and Auburn at 20.9%. Trailing the SEC programs are Clemson (9.8%), Oklahoma (8.1%) and Florida (8.1%), according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

IOL Sam Walker

Walker is one of the top interior offensive line recruits in the country, as he's rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 54 overall player, the No. 4 player at his position and the No. 8 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals rankings.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive guard plays for Central High School in Carrollton, Georgia, and most recently, helped the Lions to a third-round 4A GHSA playoff appearance.

While he's been one of the top offensive lineman targets in the 2028 class for some time now, his recruitment is still very fresh as he's only taken three unofficial visits throughout the spring.

The first was with Florida State in April. The next was to Tennessee for the program's "Big Orange BBQ" around three weeks ago. He detailed how much he enjoyed the visit and that it was his third time in Knoxville, but the biggest factor to him was the coaches, as the Volunteers' offensive line coach, Glen Elarbee, is also a Carrollton, Georgia, native. The most recent was to Clemson for a camp showcase, where Walker soon after earned his offer for his performance.

In 2025, he took unofficial visits to South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

As it stands, the Tigers hold pole position for Walker, with a 51.3% chance of landing him, while Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee trail, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.

OT Jackson Snelling

The only true offensive tackle to score an offer on Wednesday was Cardinal Mooney's (Fl.) Jackson Snelling.

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 152 overall player, the No. 18 player at his position and the No. 22 recruit in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports rankings.

As mentioned, he attends Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Florida, which is fresh off a 2A FHSAA State Championship win over Bolles — the same school that Tigers freshman wide receiver Naeem Burroughs attended, and where five-star edge target Asher Ghioto currently plays.

Snelling has been very active in terms of visits since last summer, taking trips to LSU (2x), Florida State, East Carolina, Liberty, Duke, NC State and Clemson in 2025.

This past spring, he continued that trend by visiting UCF, Boston College, Syracuse, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and once again, Clemson, for the program's annual camp.

With Snelling holding nearly 30 offers and taking so many visits within the past year, there's no real prediction on where his recruitment stands as of now; however, the Rivals Prediction Machine has Florida State and LSU out front early, with the Seminoles holding a 13.9% chance and the Tigers holding a 12.2% chance at landing the four-star talent.

OL Reece Wilmes

Of all the prospects Clemson has offered, Wilmes is by far the least surprising, as his brother, Braden, is an incoming freshman for the Tigers. Their mother is also a Clemson alumnus.

Similar to Fleming, Wilmes is listed as an offensive tackle on 247Sports but as an interior offensive lineman on On3, as he split snaps between guard and tackle this past year.

Nevertheless, he is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 245 overall player, the No. 13 player at his position and the No. 3 recruit in the state of Kansas, according to the Rivals Industry.

There's a lot of overlap in the recruitment of him and his brother, as schools like Kansas, Minnesota, Kansas State and Iowa State are already heavily involved. However, Clemson has been right there alongside those programs since last summer.

Wilmes' first unofficial visit was to Tigertown last summer, for the same camp from which he earned an offer this year. He then took trips to Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State and Nebraska before returning to Clemson for its season-opener vs. LSU.

Throughout the remainder of the season, he revisited the same schools listed above before yet again, making an appearance in Clemson at the end of March. Following his spring check-up with the Tigers, he took more unofficials to the same schools already involved, as well as Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

As mentioned, a few weeks ago, he visited for camp, and has since been to Notre Dame and Ohio State. He is currently in Iowa for another unofficial visit. He also has an unofficial visit scheduled with Minnesota for next weekend.

While Wilmes is in no way looking to rush his process, Clemson is certainly in high interest for the four-star talent, with him citing the ability to play with his brother as something he "doesn't want to pass up."

As it stands, the program is "near the top" of his list, according to an interview he had yesterday with Tiger Illustrated's Paul Strelow.

IOL Daven Reed

Reed is one of two true interior offensive linemen to earn an offer, sitting alongside Sam Walker.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound guard is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 332 overall player, the No. 19 player at his position and the No. 5 recruit in the state of Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

While he's the first three-star on this list, that doesn't mean prominent programs haven't been calling. Reed holds nearly 20 offers, including from the likes of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama.

He's taken seven unofficial visits since November 2025, with them in order, listed as: West Virginia (November 8), Clemson (March 2), Rutgers (March 7), Ohio State (March 10), Tennessee (April 7 and May 30), and most recently, Clemson again, for camp.

As it stands, Clemson is the front-runner for Reed, holding a 38.9% chance of landing the three-star talent, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine. West Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Syracuse trail.

OL Brendan Hall

Hall is another legacy offer, as his father, Les Hall, is a former Clemson offensive lineman who played for the Tigers from 1988-92.

247Sports and On3 list him at two different offensive line positions, and both sites currently have him unranked, though that likely won't last long.

As a sophomore in 2025, the 6-foot-6, 305-pound lineman held just one Division I offer, from Charlotte. But after a standout season at South Mecklenburg (N.C.) and a major growth spurt, offers have started pouring in from schools like Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky and South Carolina, among others.

During the fall, Hall made visits to South Carolina at Vanderbilt and Coastal Carolina vs. James Madison. The only reported visits he's taken throughout the spring, though, were to Clemson, South Carolina, NC State and Virginia Tech. Missouri tight ends coach Alex Atkins also made an in-home visit with Hall back in May.

There's no telling where his recruitment stands right now, as he's an increasingly growing prospect. Still, it's safe to say the Tigers are in a good spot as of now, given that he's already visited multiple times and is a legacy of the program.