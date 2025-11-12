Tracking Clemson Freshmen at Risk of Losing a Year of Eligibility Ahead of Week 12
Clemson, SC. – As the Clemson Tigers approach their Week 12 matchup against the Louisville Cardinals, some true freshmen are at risk of exhausting a year of eligibility, or already have.
NCAA rules allow players who have not used a redshirt to play in four games without exhausting a year of eligibility.
Clemson brought in 15 freshmen for the 2025 class, placing 26th in the 247Sports Composite rankings. It marked Dabo Swinney's lowest-rated recruiting cycle since 2010 and his smallest class since 2017. The roster later fell to 14 players after Marquise Henderson was dismissed during the offseason.
With some true-freshmen already exhausting their redshirt; and others logging snaps in recent weeks, it seems prudent to keep track of the Tigers' freshmen and their eligibility as the season continues.
Clemson on SI has compiled a comprehensive list of Clemson's players and their participation level.
The list below does not include walk-ons.
Participation count is according to the team's official roster. Snaps on special teams, even if a player hasn't played in their respective offensive or defensive position, also counts.
Four Games or More Played
The freshmen below have played in four games or more. Participation against Louisville in Week 12 or any subsequent game would automatically burn a year of eligibility.
- RB Gideon Davidson
Davidson has already exhausted his redshirt, playing in all nine games for the Clemson Tigers this year. Through the first four games, he logged only 10 snaps. Since then, he’s totaled 102 snaps, including a career-high 33 in Week 10 vs. Duke.
He’s recorded 202 total yards on 44 touches this season.
“[I’ve seen] confidence.” Coach Dabo Swinney said on Tuesday about Davidson. “The game is slowing down for him. He’s doing a good job with his protections. He’s confident in the passing game. It’s the little nuances that come with being a great player and being able to understand the totality of what we’re asking him to do at that position. Footwork, ball handling, understanding the schemes — he has really natural vision. He’s a powerful kid, so he can get low to the ground. He had one run that it looked like we were going to get four [yards] and he got about eight.”
- OT Brayden Jacobs
The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle has played the most of any true freshman for Clemson this year, totaling 297 snaps on the season. There have been a whole lot of injuries on the Tigers' offensive line this year, leading to him taking over at the left tackle position in Weeks 7 and 8. But, since Week 10 against Duke, he's received 136 snaps at left guard.
"Brayden's done a great job," Swinney voiced. "He had a couple of miscues the other day; he had one mis-ID. He thought it was an odd front, but it was really an even front and blocked down. That was the one sack there, just a miscommunication. But, he's doing a great job. It definitely has been helpful. With [Collin] Sadler up and down, Tristan [Leigh] has missed some games. Obviously, losing Elyjah Thurmon was a big loss for us. There's been some challenges."
- DT Amare Adams
Adams has had a solid start to his young career, playing in all nine games so far and totaling four tackles. On the season, he has 95 snaps played on defense.
"We're playing a lot of people," Swinney said ahead of Louisville on Tuesday. "It's good to get those guys an opportunity. We've got to develop those guys. [Amare] is an elite talent. The more he plays, the better he gets. He practices well. He cares. He's a smart kid. He has an unlimited future and an unlimited skill set in what he can do. He just needs to play. He's learning from game action, so it's been good, and he's a guy that we need. Right now, he's a really good depth guy for us with [DeMonte Capehart], [Peter Woods] and [Stephiylan Green]."
(No Freshman has played in 2/3 games yet)
One Game Played
The freshmen listed below have played in one of four games. They still have three games of participation available before exhausting a year of eligibility.
- S JaKarrion Kenan
Kenan has still only seen the field once this season, but we might see him sooner or later, according to Swinney.
“You might see Kenan a little bit,” Swinney stated. “He could pop in there somewhere. He’s in a package of two-deep defensively and maybe some special teams.”
- QB Chris Denson
In Week 8 vs. SMU, redshirt sophomore and backup QB Christopher Vizzina started, as Cade Klubnik was ruled out of the contest with a sprained ankle. While Vizzina’s performance was great, Denson was able to get into the game as well. He took just one snap for a QB keeper, taking it two yards upfield.
“He’s a different element for us,” Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said after the SMU loss. “He’s been coming along and doing a great job. He’s been on the scout team primarily most of the year. But that’s such a great tool of development for him as a quarterback. He’s just been getting better and better. Obviously, going into [SMU] with a little uncertainty at quarterback, I just wanted to have something ready for him, and we felt like we had a little package for him. We never really got to a bunch of it, but we just wanted to have a few things that he could give us a chance of pace there and potentially something that SMU wasn’t ready for.”
- TE Logan Brooking
The Clemson Tigers and Swinney are still trying to hold him for a redshirt year, but did end up throwing him in on special teams against Florida State in Week 11, logging six total snaps.
“Brooking, we went ahead and just put him on special teams. We were holding him for the last four games,” Swinney said as he grinned. “Man, he’s going to be a good player.”
No Games Played/Plan to Redshirt
The freshmen listed below have yet to play a game. They have all four free games available before exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship juniors in this category.
- WR JuJu Preston
Swinney noted earlier in the season that Preston was banged up in fall camp and needs to beef up ahead of the 2025 season, but he still might get some reps in these final three contests.
“You might see JuJu,” Swinney explained. “He’s a guy that, depending on what happens — if we have somebody go down or something — then he can get in. But, I don’t really see him being on special teams unless it was on a punt return. He works hard at that and is probably something in his future that you’ll see him do. But the arrow is up by JuJu. He’s gained 15-17 pounds and is still a beanpole. He’s on his way. He’s got a smile on his face, and I think he’s through the funk. He’s figuring out that he can do this. He’s explosive. He’s been awesome on the scout team. We’ve been doing some scrimmaging over the last few weeks with the young guys, keeping them football-ready, as well as evaluating their progress. He’s been a bright spot. I’m excited about him, but I don’t see us getting to him unless we have some injuries.”
- OL Gavin Blanchard
“Blanchard is another guy that could show up if we need him,” Swinney told the media. “He’s been ready to play all year and we’ve been able to hold him.”
- OT Easton Ware
Will redshirt after re-aggravating a shoulder injury that first sidelined him during fall camp and now has him missing the entire 2025 season.
- DE Ari Watford
Out after suffering an ACL tear in his senior season of high school, but has been practicing with the team.
- LB Logan Anderson
Out and rehabbing after suffering an ACL tear in the first round of his senior season playoffs.
- OT Rowan Byrne
- DT Makhi Williams-Lee
- OT Tucker Kattus