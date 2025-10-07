Tracking Clemson Freshmen at Risk of Losing a Year of Eligibility
Clemson, SC. – As the Clemson Tigers approach their Week 7 matchup against Boston College, plenty of true freshmen are at risk of exhausting a year of eligibility, or already have.
NCAA rules allow players who have not used a redshirt to play in four games without exhausting a year of eligibility.
Clemson brought in 15 freshmen for the 2025 class, placing 26th in the 247Sports Composite rankings. It marked Dabo Swinney's lowest-rated recruiting cycle since 2010 and his smallest class since 2017. The roster later fell to 14 players after Marquise Henderson was dismissed during the offseason.
With some true-freshmen already exhausting their redshirt through the first five games, it seems prudent to keep track of the Tigers' freshmen and their eligibility as the season continues.
Clemson on SI has compiled a comprehensive list of Clemson's players and their participation level.
The list below does not include walk-ons.
Participation count is according to the team's official roster. Snaps on special teams, even if a player hasn't played in their respective offensive or defensive position, also counts.
Four Games or More Played
The freshmen below have played in four games or more. If not already at five games played, participation against Boston College in Week 7 or any subsequent game would automatically burn a year of eligibility.
- RB Gideon Davidson
Davidson has now exhausted his redshirt, logging his fifth game of the year in the Tigers blowout win over UNC, earning a career-high 19 snaps (only had nine through four games prior).
“[He’s] gotta beat Adam Randall out,” Coach Swinney said on Tiger Hour about Davidson’s touches so far. “I don’t think that’s happening right now. First, Adam’s gotta graduate. Second, they’ve gotta make the most of their opportunities.”
- DT Amare Adams
Adams received a handful of snaps in the 38-10 blowout win over UNC, ultimately exhausting his redshirt for the 2025 season as he’s now played in every game up to this point (5).
"Amare is a highly talented football player. He comes from a really great program (South Florence). He looks the part, and he works hard each and every day. But he has to continue to develop and know what to do," Defensive line coach Nick Eason said. "That's my job as a coach, whatever that takes… he's had really good practices the last couple of weeks, he just has to fine-tune the minute details of his work and our defense. His confidence is growing weekly, and the more it grows, the more he puts on tape that he can execute within the defense, the more he'll play."
- OT Brayden Jacobs
The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle has now exhausted his redshirt after playing in all five games, including a career-high 21 snaps against UNC in Week 6.
"He's eight, right there [behind the starters]. He's on his way, we got a good group, I mean Brayden [Jacobs], Ronan O'Connell, Mason Wade, Easton Ware, Dietrick Pennington," Swinney said ahead of the season-opener. "We've come out of camp with a good group of 12 guys that give us really good quality depth. Seven of them, we think, are ready to start, and Brayden is coming."
(No Freshman have played in 2/3/4 games yet)
One Game Played
The freshmen listed below have played in one of four games. They still have three games of participation available before exhausting a year of eligibility.
- S JaKarrion Kenan
No Games Played/Plan to Redshirt
The freshmen listed below have yet to play a game. They have all four free games available before exhausting a year of eligibility. There are no scholarship juniors in this category.
- OT Easton Ware
Will redshirt after re-aggravating a shoulder injury that first sidelined him during fall camp and now has him missing the entire 2025 season.
- DE Ari Watford
He was recently rehabbing after suffering an ACL tear in his senior high school season, but was cleared for practice last week.
- LB Logan Anderson
Out and rehabbing after suffering an ACL tear in the first round of his senior season playoffs.
- TE Logan Brooking
According to Dabo Swinney, they're trying to hold him for a redshirt year and let him play his four games near the end of the season.
- WR JuJu Preston
A possible redshirt player, Swinney noted that he was banged up in fall camp and needs to beef up ahead of the 2025 season.
- OT Rowan Byrne
- DT Makhi Williams-Lee: Dealing with an undisclosed injury to start the season.
- OT Tucker Kattus
- QB Chris Denson
- OL Gavin Blanchard