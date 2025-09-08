Transfer DL Brings Leadership, High Motor To Clemson Defense
After going more than six years without adding a defensive player from the transfer portal, Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney shook things up by landing the top-rated pass rusher available.
During his sophomore season at Purdue, Will Heldt racked up 56 tackles, five sacks and a defensive touchdown (fumble recovery) while finishing fourth among Big Ten edge defenders in solo tackles and earning All-Big Ten honorable mention.
After entering the second half facing the possibility of an upset while trailing 16-3 to Troy, Heldt played a key role in a defensive surge that helped the Tigers claw back into the game.
While speaking to the media after Saturday’s win, Heldt admitted the deficit wasn’t ideal but said it helped the team gain confidence in their ability to battle adversity.
"We can persevere through whatever setback that we have,” Heldt said. “Getting down 16-0 is obviously not what you are looking for. The fact that it's happened now, we are prepared for anything moving forward."
Heldt has now opened his Clemson career with a sack in each game, finishing with five tackles, a sack and a team-high two tackles for loss while helping lead the Tigers to a comeback win
As the game went on, Clemson’s pass rush pressured Troy quarterback Will Crowder into several ill-advised throws, resulting in three interceptions.
“That's a big momentum booster. Three takeaways is always the goal. If you can get three takeaways, you're going to win most of the time,” Heldt said. “Winning the turnover battle is always huge. That's good for us heading into conference play."
Since arriving at Clemson, Heldt has been praised for his leadership and work ethic. Tigers defensive end coach Chris Rumph mentioned that the 6-foot-6 pass-rusher is the type of player that he hopes the rest of the team can learn from.
“I think his leadership has been unbelievable,” Rumph said. “I think what he has done for the room, not only as a football player, but how he lives his life off the field, how he trains, how he takes care of his body, I think it was just something those guys can learn from.
Rumph wasn’t the only coach with high praise for Heldt over the summer. According to Swinney, the Purdue transfer has fit in quite well at Clemson and has already earned the respect of his teammates.
"He's a great player. He's bought in. He's really been a great fit for us. He's about his business,” Swinney said. "And the kids love him. He's been a great fit for us."