Trevor Lawrence Was Confident Jaguars Would Grab Win In London

Former Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is excited about his first NFL win, confident this would be the week the Jaguars got it done.

Having confidence is one of the most important things for a rookie quarterback and Trevor Lawrence had that on Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We talked about it all week, we were going to win this game,” Lawrence told the media following the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20 win over the Miami Dolphins in London, England.

In the win over the Dolphins, Lawrence completed 25-of-41 passes for 319 yards and a score. In the second quarter Trevor Lawrence was able to hit Marvin Jones for a 28-yard score on a jump ball.

This obviously comes as the first win for Lawrence in the NFL. It was the first actual victory for the former Clemson quarterback (not counting preseason), since the Tigers defeated Notre Dame 34-10 back in December of 2020.

“It’s different (from college), it is special. Obviously we have had a rough start to the year. We have been in a lot of adversity even in this game. It means a lot. To do it here in London, it’s all just special,” Lawrence said with some excitement.

The NFL opted to play two games in London during the 2021 season, with the second of those games being the Dolphins and Jaguars matchup.

“I haven’t seen a stadium that packed since before Covid. It was a really cool experience and something I have never been apart of”.

Lawrence and the Jaguars will be able to rest up a bit for the BYE week, but there is still work to be done. The No. 1 over pick believes that the Jaguars are continuing to improve and that their best football is in front of them.

“Obviously there is so much work to do. But, it feels good to win. We hate losing and it’s been tough. I tell everybody to stick in there with us, we’re going to be fine and we’re getting better every week,” Lawrence said.

After picking up their first win, the Jaguars' current odds of winning the AFC South sit at +7000, according to Fanduel.