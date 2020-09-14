Uiagalelei Embracing Competition in Clemson QB Room

When you are D.J. Uiagalelei, you could land at most any school in the country, and more than likely you'll be the starting quarterback.

Some recruits would have avoided stepping into a room where they'd have to battle against signal-caller and leader Trevor Lawrence.

But Uiagalelei isn't like most other players.

On Monday, the true freshman said not only is he happy to be at Clemson, but he is also enjoying the competition and opportunity to learn from perhaps the top NFL draft pick of 2021.

"Trevor, he's the best quarterback in college football," Uiagalelei said. "So just to learn from him and see the things he does on and off the field, I just try to take notes."

Uiagalelei said he's always at work learning from Lawrence and how he carries himself as a student-athlete.

"Right when he steps on the field, it's like he has a business mindset," Uiagalelei said. "Every single rep matters and every single rep counts. He makes himself accountable for everything he has to do and takes it very seriously," he said.

Uiagalelei said accountability is one of his main areas of focus right now. He sees that characteristic as one of Lawrence's strengths and an area the 2018 National Champion admitted last week that he, too, is still working on this season.

"I try to pick his brain here and there just so see what makes him great," Uiagalelei said. Seeing him every day, the way he works, the different sacrifices he makes on and off the field, and how he organizes his time. I just want to be as good of a player as he is for us."

