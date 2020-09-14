SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Uiagalelei Embracing Competition in Clemson QB Room

Christopher Hall

When you are D.J. Uiagalelei, you could land at most any school in the country, and more than likely you'll be the starting quarterback. 

Some recruits would have avoided stepping into a room where they'd have to battle against signal-caller and leader Trevor Lawrence. 

But Uiagalelei isn't like most other players. 

On Monday, the true freshman said not only is he happy to be at Clemson, but he is also enjoying the competition and opportunity to learn from perhaps the top NFL draft pick of 2021. 

"Trevor, he's the best quarterback in college football," Uiagalelei said. "So just to learn from him and see the things he does on and off the field, I just try to take notes." 

Uiagalelei said he's always at work learning from Lawrence and how he carries himself as a student-athlete. 

"Right when he steps on the field, it's like he has a business mindset," Uiagalelei said. "Every single rep matters and every single rep counts. He makes himself accountable for everything he has to do and takes it very seriously," he said. 

Uiagalelei said accountability is one of his main areas of focus right now. He sees that characteristic as one of Lawrence's strengths and an area the 2018 National Champion admitted last week that he, too, is still working on this season. 

"I try to pick his brain here and there just so see what makes him great," Uiagalelei said. Seeing him every day, the way he works, the different sacrifices he makes on and off the field, and how he organizes his time. I just want to be as good of a player as he is for us." 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. Wake Forest | Game 1

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Demon Deacons here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

ChristopherHall

D.J. Uiagalelei: 'Clemson is Everything I Hoped it Would Be'

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei is happy in new home, honored to be living out a childhood dream

Christopher Hall

by

Flying Boar

Season Opener A Successful First Step For Clemson's Myles Murphy

Clemson DE Myles Murphy was dominating in his collegiate debut against Wake Forest on Saturday night in Winston-Salem

JP-Priester

Brent Venables Invites Early Challenge of Citadel's Offense

Brent Venables ready for the challenge of another defending an option offense, says preparation starts with him

Christopher Hall

D.J. Uiagalelei Earns Clemson's Backup QB Spot

Clemson true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei appears to have separated himself from Taisun Pommachanh, plays in first career game Saturday night in Winston-Salem

Christopher Hall

by

PianoBrothers

Clemson OC Tony Elliott And Jeff Scott Exchanging Ideas On Citadel

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has talked with USF head coach Jeff Scott to exchange ideas after Scott's Bulls team defeated the Bulldogs over the weekend

JP-Priester

Clemson's Swinney Thinks Latest Class Will Make Their Mark

In his weekly teleconference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked about current and future impact the nation's number one recruiting class will have on the Tigers as they move forward in the 2020 season.

Travis Boland

Myles Murphy And Bryan Bresee 'Freshmen On Paper Only'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee are freshmen on paper only after their impressive debuts against Wake Forest

JP-Priester

Clemson 2021 RB Commit Has Big Friday Night On Gridiron

Clemson 2021 RB commit Phil Mafah turned in a big night in Grayson's big win over McEachern in Georgia high school football action on Friday night

JP-Priester

Swinney Pleased With 'clean game' in Opener

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney comfortable with the team's performance in the season opener, ready to sharpen in on details

Christopher Hall