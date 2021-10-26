Week 7 Recap Of Clemson Tigers In The NFL

    • October 26, 2021
    Week 7 Recap Clemson Tigers In The NFL: Cardinals Roll, Lawrence Gets Week Off

    A look at the success a few former Clemson standouts had in the NFL during week 7.
    Week 6 was very generous to former Clemson Tigers who are now in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence picked up his first win and a pair of Tigers stayed as the league’s only undefeated team.

    Trevor Lawrence Was Confident Jaguars Would Grab Win In London.

    Speaking of that undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals are still rolling. Cardinals ran past the Houston Texans to move to 7-0 after the 31-5 win.

    DeAndre Hopkins had a large part in that with his seven grabs, including one touchdown. Hopkins only had 53 yards, but the yardage is not the story for him this season. One of Clemson’s better wideouts ever has seven scores through seven games and he's tied for second in the entire NFL.

    Cardinals’, who currently own the best odds of finishing with the best record in the NFL according to FanDuel at +350, defense allowed just a field goal and Isaiah Simmons had a part in that. Simmons had seven tackles and now leads the team in total tackles. A very good second-year start for Simmons.

    USATSI_17013731_168387971_lowres

    Screen Shot 2021-10-26 at 11.29.04 AM

    The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens, a game not many gave them a chance in. Tee Higgins was targeted a game-high 15 times and it just goes to show he is one of Joe Burrow’s favorite go-to players. Higgins finished with seven catches for 62 yards.

    Higgins is a constant chain mover for Cincinnati.

    Hunter Renfrow has a similar role to Higgins but on the Las Vegas Raiders. Renfrow and the Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 to move to 5-2 on the year. Renfrow had his best game since week three. The former Tiger standout had seven catches for 58 yards. Renfrow remains on pace for a near 1,000-yard season.

    Dexter Lawrence and the New York Giants have not had much good to talk about to this point in the 2021 season. That changed on Sunday when they blew out the Carolina Panthers 25-3.

    Lawrence had his hand in on it with 3 tackles and a sack. So far this season Lawrence is graded at 69.4 according to Pro Football Focus, which is very solid.

    Not only was former Clemson players playing well in week 7 - more importantly - they were winning. 

