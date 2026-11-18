In last weekend’s 20-6 loss to Georgia Tech, the Clemson Tigers lost both its starting and backup quarterbacks. True freshman Tait Reynolds tore his meniscus, and redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina suffered a serious concussion.

Former walk-on Trent Pearman is now set to start Friday night against Duke, with true freshman Brock Bradley as his backup.

The most intriguing development, though, is Chris Denson’s return to quarterback for the time being, after spending the entire season at wide receiver.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t reveal how he plans to use Denson, but he made it clear that a package is ready for him if needed, as we’ve seen in the past.

“We’ve had to move Denson back to the quarterback room, and you know, we got to have a plan for him,” Swinney stated. “Obviously, he brings something different, so we’ll have a plan for him as well and a package. So, that’s where we are.”

It’s certainly been a wild ride for the sophomore since coming into Clemson last year.

Coming out of Plant City, Florida, the three-star dual-threat was a late addition to the Tigers’ 2025 class, flipping from Coastal Carolina in late November 2024.

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Throughout his true freshman year, he spent a lot of time on the scout team and logged just one offensive snap, which was on a designed quarterback run against SMU, through the first 12 weeks of the season.

Finally, Denson received an opportunity against Furman in Week 13 and ran with it, completing all four of his passes for 22 yards and a touchdown while adding six carries for 106 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Entering the offseason, both fans and staff were relatively high on the versatile signal caller, with Swinney even admitting that he thought he could compete for the 2026 starting quarterback spot. However, that optimism quickly came crashing down, as Denson began his transition to wideout during the summer period.

“Watching him compete, I mean, it wasn’t close, and we want to try to get the kid on the field. It wasn’t close. So, you know, he just didn’t have the arm talent to win that job,” Swinney explained. “Now, he’s got the leg talent, and you could change your offense and do some things if you just wanted to leave him there. But it was obvious.”

“So, we’re trying to get him on the field, and if he wants to play at the next level, he’s going to need a position change. That’s just the reality of it. And again, we hadn’t really seen him much other than just in practice here or there. I said, ‘I think he can compete,’ and he got a chance to go compete, and it just became obvious through the competition where he was as a quarterback. So, that’s where we are.”

Regardless, plenty of fans alike agree that Denson is the best option at quarterback for the Tigers based on his performance against Furman last year. So, will he take a snap against the Blue Devils on Friday night? Well, only time will tell.

“I don’t know,” Swinney finished. “We’ll see. We’ll see how it all plays out.”

Clemson returns to action Friday night in Durham, North Carolina, looking to avenge last year’s controversial ending against Duke. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.