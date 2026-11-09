Why Clemson Football Needs to Get This Position Group Involved For Remainder of 2026

The Clemson Tigers have shown growing pains on offense over the course of this season, and it happens with a new offensive coordinator, scheme and a true freshman at quarterback.

However, there seems to be a position group that is getting undervalued this season, and when it gets involved, success follows. It’s also been a typical group that thrives under head coach Dabo Swinney and simply hasn’t gotten going.

That, of course, is the tight end room, and it’s been successful when quarterback Tait Reynolds is throwing them the ball. In fact, Clemson’s only passing touchdowns from Reynolds this season have gone to a player at that position.

The Tigers also have two players who have shown their pass-catching ability in parts of the game this season: senior Olsen Patt-Henry and junior Christian Bentancur. Both have over 100 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown, with Bentancur having two on the season from the arm of Reynolds.

But Clemson doesn’t get them involved enough, and if the Tigers want to make a late push to finish the season with nine wins, that’s going to be a winning recipe.

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I’m watching the #Clemson game back this AM & my main takeaway is that TEs Olsen Patt-Henry (#11) & Christian Bentancur (#87) need the ball *A LOT* more.



The TEs serving as security blankets really helped Freshman QB Tait Reynolds yesterday + provided both receiving TDs the… — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxonPxP) November 1, 2026

They say the security blanket of a quarterback is the tight end spot, and when Clemson hits them, they typically make good plays. The Tigers’ victory over Florida State two weekends ago saw them each get into the end zone, being the first time that Reynolds has thrown two passing touchdowns in a game this season.

In the Tigers’ win over Syracuse, though, Clemson didn’t have an offensive touchdown in the game. The tight ends combined for three receptions for five yards.

Clemson TE (Olsen Patt-Henry, Bentancur) numbers: 29 rec, 271 yards (9.3 YPC), 3 TDs



Clemson WR (Brown, Moore, Wesco) numbers: 117 rec, 1,211 yards (10.3 YPC), 1 TD — Griffin Barfield (@BarfieldGriffin) November 9, 2026

It’s not a direct correlation that the Tigers will be better offensively if they throw to the tight ends more, but it’s a different element that will help get Clemson in short-yardage situations. As we’ve seen this season, Morris’s offense heavily uses the RPO, and it would allow the Tigers to move the chains instead of sputtering out on these downs.

Whether it’s up the seam or on a wheel route, which both tight ends have found success in this season, it’s another element that opens up the game for the rest of the wide receivers, where a majority of passes are getting funneled into when Reynolds is throwing the ball. If Clemson can have a better equilibrium of sharing the football, the Tigers could have that balanced attack to be dangerous for the rest of the season.

After all, Georgia Tech, Duke, and South Carolina loom on the schedule, and winning out would leave Swinney’s group finishing the year with a nine-win season.