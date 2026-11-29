After Clemson made the College Football Playoff in 2024, it has been two seasons of disappointment compared to expectations. Head coach Dabo Swinney knows the standard.

However, 2026 ended on a high note for the program, winning back-to-back games against Duke and South Carolina to finish out the year with another eight-win season. Although the roster wasn’t filled with household names like the 2025 group was, Swinney used a different angle to describe how he felt about the team.

It was a group full of resilience.

“Just a season of growth, resilience,” he said after the game. “A group of guys that just kept believing, and found a way and I won’t forget this win. I mean, we’re state champs.”

Clemson’s go-ahead touchdown with two seconds remaining in the game help bring more momentum for the Tigers heading into the bowl game, which they will find out next week which one they go to. Swinney says that it’s been a reset since January to get back to this point, and as it goes into next season, it’s a new foundation that he’s looking to build on.

It comes from the 7-6 season the program had, the worst under Swinney, in 2025.

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“We started building it back last January,” he said. “We started building it back, and I’ve seen a lot of growth and we’ll have some seasons of blossom on the way.”

Going from No. 4 in the preseason AP Poll to nearly almost .500 by the end of the season came from coaching, which Swinney says stemmed from him. Clemson couldn’t do the things that it has changed this season, whether it’s winning one-score games, imposing its will defensively or winning in the special teams’ area of the game.

It’s allowed the Tigers to get better as the year goes on, and respond when times got tough.

“We didn’t win the close games; we lost two games on the last play of the game,” Swinney said. “We didn’t handle disappointment well. We didn’t handle noise well this season. Season of growth, tremendous growth.”

Clemson’s head coach isn’t satisfied with it yet, though. An important offseason looms, and it’s one that Swinney will hope to build up instead of back down to what 2025 was like. He promises that it happens.

“We didn’t win the close games; we lost two games on the last play of the game,” he said. “We didn’t handle disappointment well. We didn’t handle noise well this season. Season of growth, tremendous growth.”

As the bowl game puts a bow on the 2026 season, Swinney will hope that the 2026 hills and valleys are a step in the right direction for history to repeat itself going forward.

“There’ll be a lot more days, there’ll be a lot of wins. We just got to keep moving, keep working.”